You might experience a Wi-Fi issue while setting up your iPhone 14 for the first time

Many people worldwide are finally receiving their iPhone 14 handsets. And if you are one of them, you should know that you might experience a minor setback the first time you boot up your new device. As MacRumors first reported, Apple confirmed in a memo that an iOS 16 bug may prevent its latest phones from connecting to open Wi-Fi networks, thus impacting the activation process.

But don't worry, you will still be able to set your new device up. The problem is currently under investigation, and Apple has given us a workaround. If you stumble upon this issue during the initial setup, connect your iPhone 14 to a Mac or PC with installed iTunes and run it again. And since this problem appears only on open Wi-Fi networks, you could try to connect to a protected network and start the setup process.

The good news is that Apple has fixed the issue in iOS 16.0.1, but if your phone can't connect to your open network, or you can't use a protected one, you will again need to install the new update via your Mac or PC.

Unfortunately, this Wi-Fi bug isn't the only issue that the iPhone 14 models running iOS 16 are experiencing. As we reported, with the new iOS 16.0.1, Apple has also fixed some bugs that were preventing FaceTime and iMessage from working properly on the latest iPhone lineup.
