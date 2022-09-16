 FaceTime and iMessage not working properly on iPhone 14 series: Apple has a fix - PhoneArena
Every time a new major software update is released, early adopters tend to experience issues with the operating system. On that note, Apple has come out with a support document where it warns buyers of a certain problem regarding FaceTime and Messages on the new iPhone 14 series. (via 9to5mac)

In fact, there is more than one bug that you can experience while trying to work with iMessage and FaceTime. You might have trouble receiving messages and calls, for example. Another known issue is seeing green message bubbles instead of blue ones when you are texting another Apple device. Two more separate bugs are recipients seeing your messages coming from the wrong profile and conversations in Messages showing up as two separate threads.

All of these problems, however, have been resolved with the iOS 16.0.1 update, which is already rolled out to all iPhones supporting the new update. In other words, once you turn on your new iPhone 14 for the first time, it is best to go straight into updating the operating system to the latest version.

Usually, the phone will prompt you to update its software during the initial setup process, but even if you don’t do it then you can always go to Settings > General > Software Update, where you will be able to do that yourself.

Apple says that if the issues persist even after updating to the latest software version, you can try going to Settings > Cellular and making sure that the phone line is turned on.

Additionally, you can then go to Settings > Messages > Send & Receive, and tap on the phone number that you want to use with Messages. You can then do the same with FaceTime by going back to Settings > FaceTime and then tapping on the phone number you want to use with FaceTime.
