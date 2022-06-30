You can now switch from your iPhone to any Android 12-powered phone with ease
Google has just made it a lot easier to ditch your old iPhone for whatever Android 12-powered phone you like. If the only thing that's stopping you from leaving Apple's ecosystem is that it will be hard to move all of your files, pictures, and other data to an Android phone, well, that shouldn't bother you anymore.
When you buy your new Android phone, all you need to do to transfer your data is to connect your iPhone to your new handset via the Switch to Android app. Then follow the instructions, which will help you easily move your information, such as contacts, calendars, and images.
Fun fact — we couldn’t find the app by searching for it in the App Store, not even listed under Google’s developer account. *ahem* It’s probably a bug. Here’s the link, if you want to download it.
Of course, there are other apps that allow you to wirelessly transfer data from iOS to Android when switching between the two operating systems. Samsung has the "Smart Switch" application, and OnePlus has the OnePlus Switch app. But now we have one application that works on every Android 12-powered handset despite its OEM. So, yeah, no more wired data transfer from now on when switching between Android and iOS and vice versa.
Yes, Big G has just announced that all Android 12 phones will now support its Switch to Android app, which is available for download on Apple's App Store. The application works just like Apple's Move to iOS app by letting you transfer all of your data from your iPhone to your new Android phone with ease, wirelessly. Previously, only the Pixel phones supported the Switch to Android app, but not anymore.
However, Google's Switch to Android app won't transfer your message history from apps like WhatsApp and Viber. You must use the built-in transfer feature of each of these apps (if they have one) to move your messages over.
