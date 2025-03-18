You can now interact with Google Gemini to fix your writing and code, get podcast-style summaries





Canvas for refining your projects Canvas provides a fresh digital space where you can directly create and refine documents or write and edit computer code. When you start a Canvas, any changes you make to the text or code appear instantly. This real-time interaction allows you to collaborate with Gemini itself and see the impact of your edits right away. As you write, Gemini can offer suggestions for improving your work, such as making a paragraph shorter or change the tone of an entire document. The tool will allow you to highlight text and ask Gemini to make it more concise, professional, or even more casual, and then also allow you to share it with others by exporting it to Google Docs.





Canvas for coding Beyond text, Canvas also aims to simplify the process of working with code. Gemini has already shown its usefulness in programming by helping with tasks like writing code, finding errors, and explaining what code does. Now, Canvas brings all of this into a single, streamlined environment for turning coding ideas into working prototypes. Whether you're building a website feature, a Python tool, a simple game, or a simulation, Canvas allows you to quickly create initial versions of your projects. It's also designed to be a helpful tool for those learning to code, providing a space to experiment and see results quickly. Within Canvas, you can even generate and preview how your web-based code, like HTML and React, will look and function.





Canvas will begin to roll out today globally for those with Gemini and Gemini Advanced subscriptions.





Audio Overview for Podcast-style summarizing Another interesting addition to Gemini is the Audio Overview feature. This feature takes your documents, presentations, and even lengthy research reports and transforms them into audio discussions, similar to a podcast. With a single click, Gemini will create a conversation between two AI voices that delve into the content of your uploaded files. They will summarize the key points, identify connections between different ideas, and offer different ways of looking at the information. This could be a valuable tool for learning and understanding complex information in a more engaging way.



Audio Overview is starting to roll out in English for Gemini and Gemini Advanced subscribers worldwide, with plans to add more languages in the future. To use it, you simply upload your files, and a suggestion to create an audio overview will appear. You can then listen to these AI-generated discussions on the web or through the Gemini mobile app, and even share or download them for later listening.





I can definitely see how these new features in Gemini could help someone who often has to review long documents or learn new coding concepts, like students, for example. The ability to listen to a summarized discussion or work on code with real-time AI assistance could also save a lot of time and make the process much more accessible. One could even prepare this in advance and listen to it while commuting to work or school. Talk about multitasking!