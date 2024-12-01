Huge BF discount on Galaxy S24 FE AI phone!
The Black Friday Phone Deals are here
Grab excellent deals on the best phones while they last!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

One UI 7 fervor reaches ridiculous levels as users download leaked system apps

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Apps
Using circle to search on Samsung Galaxy S24
One UI 7 is expected to be announced early next year alongside the upcoming Galaxy S25 phones but it appears some users just can’t wait that long. In a remarkable display of longing for Samsung’s latest software update leaked system apps have surfaced on the internet. And people are downloading them.

These aren’t major system apps either. Certainly nothing that would overhaul the performance or user experience of your phone. Instead, the leaked apps include:


All three apps are unlikely to introduce any major changes: how radically different could a clock get, after all. But that hasn’t stopped users from sharing APK files and instructions on how to replace their current apps with the new ones.

Samsung hasn’t announced a Beta for One UI 7 yet though we should probably get one before the year ends. However, downloading strange files off of the internet for a slight taste of One UI 7 can be dangerous.


I’m not claiming that the leaked apps linked above are dangerous — the account is trustworthy — but you won’t find me downloading them to make sure. Folks, you can wait a couple of months for a new calculator app. If this had been someone else they could have very easily injected malicious software into those APK files.

Other than redesigned apps there are a number of other — arguably more interesting — leaked changes to look forward to with One UI 7. Namely:

  • A new lockscreen
  • Smarter notification management
  • Better parental controls
  • A ton of AI tools
  • AI-powered photography enhancements
  • And better health monitoring

The S25 phones are also going to reportedly launch with an interesting twist next year: Samsung has abandoned Exynos in lieu of Snapdragon across the entire lineup. There are even reports that the company is planning to let TSMC handle Exynos production in the future which will drastically change the landscape.

Recommended Stories
The update is evidently completely ready for delivery as Samsung accidentally talked about One UI 7 on its website before removing the page. Samsung users will have it in their hands sooner rather than later, even on older budget Galaxy phones.

So please, exercise a bit of caution when downloading something from the internet and — perhaps just as importantly — exercise a bit of patience as well.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Americans really need to move past Samsung and Apple
Americans really need to move past Samsung and Apple
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Some Pixel users have until the end of Thanksgiving Day to update their phones or turn them off
Some Pixel users have until the end of Thanksgiving Day to update their phones or turn them off
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE situation: I should switch to the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE situation: I should switch to the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump

Latest News

Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ will be released with key spec upgrade
Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ will be released with key spec upgrade
Samsung to redesign foldables in anticipation of trade battle with China
Samsung to redesign foldables in anticipation of trade battle with China
Android flagship with an 8000mAh battery could arrive next year
Android flagship with an 8000mAh battery could arrive next year
Retailer vows to get rid of Pixel 6 stock by offering a knockout discount
Retailer vows to get rid of Pixel 6 stock by offering a knockout discount
What would the Android and Pixel experience be like if Chrome wasn't owned by Google anymore?
What would the Android and Pixel experience be like if Chrome wasn't owned by Google anymore?
Google Maps users now receive incident notifications from the Waze community
Google Maps users now receive incident notifications from the Waze community
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless