One UI 7 fervor reaches ridiculous levels as users download leaked system apps
One UI 7 is expected to be announced early next year alongside the upcoming Galaxy S25 phones but it appears some users just can’t wait that long. In a remarkable display of longing for Samsung’s latest software update leaked system apps have surfaced on the internet. And people are downloading them.
All three apps are unlikely to introduce any major changes: how radically different could a clock get, after all. But that hasn’t stopped users from sharing APK files and instructions on how to replace their current apps with the new ones.
These aren’t major system apps either. Certainly nothing that would overhaul the performance or user experience of your phone. Instead, the leaked apps include:
Samsung hasn’t announced a Beta for One UI 7 yet though we should probably get one before the year ends. However, downloading strange files off of the internet for a slight taste of One UI 7 can be dangerous.
Leaked image of icons in One UI 7. | Image credit — Android Headlines
I’m not claiming that the leaked apps linked above are dangerous — the account is trustworthy — but you won’t find me downloading them to make sure. Folks, you can wait a couple of months for a new calculator app. If this had been someone else they could have very easily injected malicious software into those APK files.
Other than redesigned apps there are a number of other — arguably more interesting — leaked changes to look forward to with One UI 7. Namely:
The S25 phones are also going to reportedly launch with an interesting twist next year: Samsung has abandoned Exynos in lieu of Snapdragon across the entire lineup. There are even reports that the company is planning to let TSMC handle Exynos production in the future which will drastically change the landscape.
The update is evidently completely ready for delivery as Samsung accidentally talked about One UI 7 on its website before removing the page. Samsung users will have it in their hands sooner rather than later, even on older budget Galaxy phones.
- A new lockscreen
- Smarter notification management
- Better parental controls
- A ton of AI tools
- AI-powered photography enhancements
- And better health monitoring
So please, exercise a bit of caution when downloading something from the internet and — perhaps just as importantly — exercise a bit of patience as well.
