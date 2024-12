One UI 7 fervor reaches ridiculous levels as users download leaked system apps

One UI 7

I’m not claiming that the leaked apps linked above are dangerous — the account is trustworthy — but you won’t find me downloading them to make sure. Folks, you can wait a couple of months for a new calculator app. If this had been someone else they could have very easily injected malicious software into those APK files.Other than redesigned apps there are a number of other — arguably more interesting — leaked changes to look forward to with. Namely:The S25 phones are also going to reportedly launch with an interesting twist next year: Samsung has abandoned Exynos in lieu of Snapdragon across the entire lineup. There are even reports that the company is planning to let TSMC handle Exynos production in the future which will drastically change the landscape.The update is evidently completely ready for delivery as Samsung accidentally talked about One UI 7 on its website before removing the page. Samsung users will have it in their hands sooner rather than later, even on older budget Galaxy phones.So please, exercise a bit of caution when downloading something from the internet and — perhaps just as importantly — exercise a bit of patience as well.