You can already get a feel for the iPhone 17 lineup in your hands

iPhone 17





In China, a store is using the CAD models I provided to show people how the various iPhone 17 models differ from older models pic.twitter.com/ZVug7ksAWC — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) April 21, 2025



The biggest news, more significant than the new camera island in my opinion, is that Apple is retiring the iPhone Plus model. In its place the company is trying a new tactic: a much slimmer phone that is targeted primarily at users who greatly value aesthetics. The iPhone 17 Air will probably be more expensive than the Plus models that it is replacing but if it sells well then Apple will have finally found a model worth keeping around.





Apple also replaced the iPhone SE with the iPhone 16e this year. | Video credit — Apple

The company had previously replaced the iPhone mini models with the Plus variants but both remained the weakest selling models. Samsung is also trying its hand at the slim smartphone market with the



Samsung is also trying its hand at the slim smartphone market with the Galaxy S25 Edge which should be coming out later this year.

A trip to China is a lot but the most die-hard iPhone fan may find it easier than 3D printing their own copy. I'd just recommend waiting till September however.