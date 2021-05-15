Enter right now to get a shot at winning a Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G from Verizon

Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

 View

 View
Verizon Samsung Android 5G

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
May 15, 2021, 1:13 PM
How would you like to win a free Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G handset, or a Galaxy Note 20 5G? At the same time, a friend of your own choosing could win a Galaxy S21 5G or a Galaxy S20 5G UW. It's part of  The Verizon Network of Appreciation Sweepstakes which has three different entry periods still open for your participation.

Win a free Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G handset for you and a Galaxy S21 5G for your pal


The second entry period started on May 10th and ends tomorrow, May 16th. The drawing will take place Monday, May 17th, on or about 10 am EDT and one lucky winner will receive a Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G handset and a $200 Verizon gift card. A tagged friend (we will give you the instructions on how to enter the contest shortly) will win the Galaxy S21 5G and a $200 Verizon gift card bringing the total value of these prizes to $4,800.

The third entry period runs from Monday, May 17th, through May 23rd. The winner is sent a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G and a tagged pal gets a Galaxy S20 5G UW and a $200 Verizon gift card. The total value of this prize package comes to $4,400 and the drawing will be held on or about 10 am EDT on May 24th.

The final entry period starts on Monday, May 24th, and ends on May 31st. The winner is sent a Note 20 5G along with a $200 Verizon gift card. The lucky friend you've tagged is sent a Galaxy S20 5G UW and a Verizon gift card valued at $200. Total value of the prize package comes to $4,400 and the drawing will occur on or around 10am EDT on June 7th.


To enter the sweepstakes you must be a legal resident in one of the 48 contiguous United States and the District of Columbia (sorry to those living in Hawaii and Alaska, but you are not allowed to enter). You also must be 18 years of age or older. We should also point out that no purchase is necessary to enter the sweepstakes and making a purchase will not improve your chances of winning a prize.

To enter the contest you can quote retweet the tweet that is pinned on Verizon's Twitter account. Your retweet must include the hashtags #networkofappreciation, #Sweepstakes. Don't forget to tag a friend.

The total amount of all prizes being given away comes to $18,400


You can also enter using a quote retweet with a photo upload of the friend you are tagging. Again, include the two hashtags (#networkofappreciation, #Sweepstakes), and tag your friend (and add the photo upload). Overall, there is a limit of one (1) entry per person, per Twitter account. You may only use one Twitter username account to enter.

Remember that the sweepstakes that you are entering today expires tomorrow, and you have to enter each sweepstakes period with new entries. The total value of every prize that Verizon is giving away in this sweepstakes comes to $18,400.

If you do win the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, you're going to want to protect that beast. Check out which ones we believe to are the best Samsung S21 Ultra 5G cases.

After tomorrow, don't miss out on the remaining two entry periods. Your best bet is to put up a reminder on whichever calendar app you use to enter the Verizon Network Appreciation Sweepstakes on May 24th with a second reminder posted on May 31st.

Related phones

Galaxy S21 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.1

User Score:

10.0
$50off $1150 Special BestBuy $750off $450 Special Samsung 100%off $0 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 6.8 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy S21
Samsung Galaxy S21 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.5

User Score:

8.5
$50off $750 Special BestBuy $750off $50 Special Samsung 100%off $0 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 6.2 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S20 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.1

User Score:

9.7
$1000 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon $999 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 6.2 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.0
Deal Special Amazon Deal Special Amazon $1000 Special Target
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

Hot phones

