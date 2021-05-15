Enter right now to get a shot at winning a Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G from Verizon
How would you like to win a free Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G handset, or a Galaxy Note 20 5G? At the same time, a friend of your own choosing could win a Galaxy S21 5G or a Galaxy S20 5G UW. It's part of The Verizon Network of Appreciation Sweepstakes which has three different entry periods still open for your participation.
Win a free Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G handset for you and a Galaxy S21 5G for your pal
The third entry period runs from Monday, May 17th, through May 23rd. The winner is sent a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G and a tagged pal gets a Galaxy S20 5G UW and a $200 Verizon gift card. The total value of this prize package comes to $4,400 and the drawing will be held on or about 10 am EDT on May 24th.
RT & tag a teacher to show your appreciation. Use #NetworkOfAppreciation & #sweepstakes for a chance to win a 5G phone—for you and them. Show your best to the teachers who give us their best every day.No pur nec. 18+ Ends 5/31/21 Rules: https://t.co/UdT6p6SGDqpic.twitter.com/f0nkzbIH7a— Verizon (@Verizon) May 13, 2021
To enter the sweepstakes you must be a legal resident in one of the 48 contiguous United States and the District of Columbia (sorry to those living in Hawaii and Alaska, but you are not allowed to enter). You also must be 18 years of age or older. We should also point out that no purchase is necessary to enter the sweepstakes and making a purchase will not improve your chances of winning a prize.
To enter the contest you can quote retweet the tweet that is pinned on Verizon's Twitter account. Your retweet must include the hashtags #networkofappreciation, #Sweepstakes. Don't forget to tag a friend.
The total amount of all prizes being given away comes to $18,400
You can also enter using a quote retweet with a photo upload of the friend you are tagging. Again, include the two hashtags (#networkofappreciation, #Sweepstakes), and tag your friend (and add the photo upload). Overall, there is a limit of one (1) entry per person, per Twitter account. You may only use one Twitter username account to enter.
Remember that the sweepstakes that you are entering today expires tomorrow, and you have to enter each sweepstakes period with new entries. The total value of every prize that Verizon is giving away in this sweepstakes comes to $18,400.
After tomorrow, don't miss out on the remaining two entry periods. Your best bet is to put up a reminder on whichever calendar app you use to enter the Verizon Network Appreciation Sweepstakes on May 24th with a second reminder posted on May 31st.