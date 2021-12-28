Xiaomi teases the Watch S1 ahead of announcement while 12 series pricing leaks

Xiaomi teases the Watch S1 ahead of announcement while 12 series pricing leaks0
Xiaomi 12 price
Pricing of the upcoming Xiaomi 12 phones has leaked. In a tweet, tipster Ishar Agarwal revealed unconfirmed pricing of the phones. According to the tipster, the Xiaomi 12X (12 Lite) will cost $549 for its base version in China. The Xiaomi 12 will be $675, while the 12 Pro’s pricing will start at $785.
Xiaomi 12 series expectations
As mentioned above, the Xiaomi 12 series and Xiaomi Watch S1 are expected to be unveiled later today. The company will announce at least two new flagship phones. These are rumored to be the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro. A Xiaomi 12 Ultra is also expected, but still unconfirmed. The Ultra will be the highest-end device. Rumors suggest that it will rock a 108MP camera system, or maybe even a 200MP one. The Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro are expected to have a 50MP primary sensor.
All of the Xiaomi 12 phones will be powered by the newest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. This processor is the successor to the Snapdragon 888 and 888+, and it offers various upgrades to its processing power and AR capabilities. The phones will also have AMOLED high refresh rate screens. The Xiaomi 12 Ultra could come with an under-display selfie camera, while the rest of the phones from the series are expected to be equipped with a punch-hole one.
Reports suggest that we might see a fourth Xiaomi 12 phone in the near future. This should be the Xiaomi 12 Lite. As its name suggests, it will be a less powerful and cheaper version of the Xiaomi 12. All of the Xiaomi 12 phones should offer 5G connectivity.
The Xiaomi 12 phones are the successors of the Xiaomi Mi 11 lineup. Earlier this year it has been revealed that the Chinese manufacturer decided to ditch the Mi name and only use numbers, similarly to Apple’s iPhone series. The Xiaomi 11 lineup impressed with great value and premium build. The range-topping Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra had a very distinguishing feature - a second display sitting in the camera module. This display was perfect for portrait photography.
The phone impressed with its smooth and fast performance and its high-end 50MP triple-camera system capable of recording an 8K 24fps video. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra also had an amazing 6.8-inch AMOLED 120Hz display with tiny bezels and a punch-hole 20MP selfie shooter. The premium display was covered by Gorilla Glass Victus.
Expect no less from the Xiaomi 12 Pro and rumored Xiaomi 12 Ultra. The Mi 11 Ultra also supported blazing-fast 67W fast wired and wireless charging. Expect the charging speed on the Xiaomi 12 series to be even faster. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra was priced at $1,090, which means the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will probably cost about the same.