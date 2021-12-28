Notification Center

Wearables Xiaomi

Xiaomi teases the Watch S1 ahead of announcement while 12 series pricing leaks

Iskren Gaidarov
By @IskrenGaidarov
0
Xiaomi teases the Watch S1 ahead of announcement while 12 series pricing leaks
Xiaomi is expected to announce its 12 series phones later today in China, but it turns out that the new devices will be accompanied by a watch too. The company teased a smartwatch called the Xiaomi Watch S1 on Telegram. The new wearable device has a flat circular display and two buttons on the right. The watch looks to rock either aluminum or stainless steel casing, but the latter material is less likely to be used.

Unfortunately, there is no information about specs. According to Android Authority, you can count on the Xiaomi Watch S1 to have GPS and a heart rate sensor. However, the site doubts the device will run Wear OS. The Watch S1 should offer many fitness features, like classes and gym activity tracking. There is no word on pricing, but we doubt the Xiaomi Watch will be costly. 


Xiaomi 12 price


Pricing of the upcoming Xiaomi 12 phones has leaked. In a tweet, tipster Ishar Agarwal revealed unconfirmed pricing of the phones. According to the tipster, the Xiaomi 12X (12 Lite) will cost $549 for its base version in China. The Xiaomi 12 will be $675, while the 12 Pro’s pricing will start at $785.

Of course, keep in mind that this is the pricing in China. When the new Xiaomi 12 phones come to the western markets, they might see a slight price increase.


Xiaomi 12 series expectations



As mentioned above, the Xiaomi 12 series and Xiaomi Watch S1 are expected to be unveiled later today. The company will announce at least two new flagship phones. These are rumored to be the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro. A Xiaomi 12 Ultra is also expected, but still unconfirmed. The Ultra will be the highest-end device. Rumors suggest that it will rock a 108MP camera system, or maybe even a 200MP one. The Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro are expected to have a 50MP primary sensor.

All of the Xiaomi 12 phones will be powered by the newest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. This processor is the successor to the Snapdragon 888 and 888+, and it offers various upgrades to its processing power and AR capabilities. The phones will also have AMOLED high refresh rate screens. The Xiaomi 12 Ultra could come with an under-display selfie camera, while the rest of the phones from the series are expected to be equipped with a punch-hole one.

Reports suggest that we might see a fourth Xiaomi 12 phone in the near future. This should be the Xiaomi 12 Lite. As its name suggests, it will be a less powerful and cheaper version of the Xiaomi 12. All of the Xiaomi 12 phones should offer 5G connectivity.

The Xiaomi 12 phones are the successors of the Xiaomi Mi 11 lineup. Earlier this year it has been revealed that the Chinese manufacturer decided to ditch the Mi name and only use numbers, similarly to Apple’s iPhone series. The Xiaomi 11 lineup impressed with great value and premium build. The range-topping Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra had a very distinguishing feature - a second display sitting in the camera module. This display was perfect for portrait photography.


The phone impressed with its smooth and fast performance and its high-end 50MP triple-camera system capable of recording an 8K 24fps video. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra also had an amazing 6.8-inch AMOLED 120Hz display with tiny bezels and a punch-hole 20MP selfie shooter. The premium display was covered by Gorilla Glass Victus.

Expect no less from the Xiaomi 12 Pro and rumored Xiaomi 12 Ultra. The Mi 11 Ultra also supported blazing-fast 67W fast wired and wireless charging. Expect the charging speed on the Xiaomi 12 series to be even faster. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra was priced at $1,090, which means the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will probably cost about the same. 

