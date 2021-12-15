The Xiaomi 12 Pro could have an under-display camera according to MIUI videos









Of course, take these videos and reports with a grain of salt, as sometimes manufacturers remove components like selfie cameras from videos digitally in order to show the interface more clearly. This means that it could be a digitally generated device that is just there to showcase MIUI, and it won’t ever materialize.



Still, it is interesting that Xiaomi is presenting its software on an unknown device so close to the reported Xiaomi 12 series launch. The Xiaomi 12 phones should be announced later this month.



What we know about the Xiaomi 12



Recent reports state that Xiaomi will release three new phones very soon. These will be the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. The latter is



All of the Xiaomi 12 phones are expected to be powered by the brand new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. This processor is the successor to the Snapdragon 888 and 888+, and it should offer various upgrades to its processing power and AR capabilities. They are also expected to have a high refresh rate AMOLED screens and large batteries. The Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro are reported to have a 50MP main camera. The Xiaomi 12 Ultra could rock a 108MP sensor or even one with more megapixels.



There are also reports of a fourth phone, which will be the Xiaomi 12 Lite. This phone could be powered by a less powerful processor, but still rock the design language and software of its more expensive siblings. The Xiaomi 12 Lite could be announced later than the rest of the phones from the series.



According to leaks, you should expect the Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro, and 12 Ultra to be announced on



How does the Xiaomi 12 series stack up to the 11 series





In our



The new Xiaomi 12 Ultra will have even better specs. Most notably, it will use a more advanced processing power unit, an even better camera system, and offer faster charging. It seems like Xiaomi will ditch the back selfie display. It was a nice experiment, but we guess it won’t stick around.



It looks like the Xiaomi 12 Pro might come with an under-display selfie shooter after all… sort of. A couple of videos demonstrating MIUI 13 surfaced, and according to, the device showcased in the videos could be the upcoming Xiaomi 12 Pro.The phone in the videos does not resemble any current Xiaomi phone, which leads to the theory that it might indeed be one of the Chinese manufacturer’s upcoming 12 series phones. The phone in question has slightly curved edges, tiny bezels, and no camera cutout, which means the front camera should be under its display.