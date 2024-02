Xiaomi Watch 2 on the horizon: AMOLED display and a Snapdragon chipset from 2022 (and some renders)

1.43-inch AMOLED display

Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chipset

Up to 65 hours of battery life

Waterproof to 50 meters (but not meant for swimming)

Over 150 sports modes and health features

No LTE version, but Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi, NFC

Visually simpler than the Pro version (no crown)

At the end of September 2023, the Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro came to life and it caught our attention by offering Wear OS (and Google Wallet, Google Maps, and Google Assistant) out of the box – something that was exclusive to Samsung and Google’s watches at launch while other watches had to wait for months for an update.The Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro comes with a cool 1.43" AMOLED display and a rotatable crown to navigate through custom functions.Now, less than half a year later, Xiaomi is allegedly launching the Xiaomi Watch 2. See? No “Pro” in the title. Also, there’s no rotating crown on this one…Thanks to a detailed WinFuture report, we get a deeper dive into Xiaomi’s next smart timepiece:If the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chipset sounds familiar, it’s because it was unveiled as bask as 2022.The alleged price is around $215.Here are some nice renders, too!