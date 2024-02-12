Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Xiaomi Watch 2 on the horizon: AMOLED display and a Snapdragon chipset from 2022 (and some renders)

Wearables Xiaomi
1
Xiaomi Watch 2: AMOLED display and a Snapdragon chipset from 2022 (plus some renders)
At the end of September 2023, the Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro came to life and it caught our attention by offering Wear OS (and Google Wallet, Google Maps, and Google Assistant) out of the box – something that was exclusive to Samsung and Google’s watches at launch while other watches had to wait for months for an update.

The Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro comes with a cool 1.43" AMOLED display and a rotatable crown to navigate through custom functions.

Now, less than half a year later, Xiaomi is allegedly launching the Xiaomi Watch 2. See? No “Pro” in the title. Also, there’s no rotating crown on this one…

Thanks to a detailed WinFuture report, we get a deeper dive into Xiaomi’s next smart timepiece:

  • 1.43-inch AMOLED display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chipset
  • Up to 65 hours of battery life
  • Waterproof to 50 meters (but not meant for swimming)
  • Over 150 sports modes and health features
  • No LTE version, but Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi, NFC
  • Visually simpler than the Pro version (no crown)

If the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chipset sounds familiar, it’s because it was unveiled as bask as 2022.

The alleged price is around $215.

Here are some nice renders, too!

