Xiaomi Watch 2 on the horizon: AMOLED display and a Snapdragon chipset from 2022 (and some renders)
At the end of September 2023, the Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro came to life and it caught our attention by offering Wear OS (and Google Wallet, Google Maps, and Google Assistant) out of the box – something that was exclusive to Samsung and Google’s watches at launch while other watches had to wait for months for an update.
Now, less than half a year later, Xiaomi is allegedly launching the Xiaomi Watch 2. See? No “Pro” in the title. Also, there’s no rotating crown on this one…
Thanks to a detailed WinFuture report, we get a deeper dive into Xiaomi’s next smart timepiece:
If the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chipset sounds familiar, it’s because it was unveiled as bask as 2022.
The alleged price is around $215.
Here are some nice renders, too!
The Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro comes with a cool 1.43" AMOLED display and a rotatable crown to navigate through custom functions.
- 1.43-inch AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chipset
- Up to 65 hours of battery life
- Waterproof to 50 meters (but not meant for swimming)
- Over 150 sports modes and health features
- No LTE version, but Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi, NFC
- Visually simpler than the Pro version (no crown)
