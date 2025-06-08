Xiaomi’s next wearable has ultra-thin bezels, long-lasting battery life
The Smart Band 10 brings a couple of improvements to the table over the previous model, which makes it an even more attractive wearable device.
Xiaomi Smart Band 10 | Image credit: YTECHBChinese giant Xiaomi launches new products almost every week. If it’s not Xiaomi, it’s one of its other brands – Redmi, Poco, Amazfit, launching new devices.
But this time around we’re going to talk about a new wearable that Xiaomi plans to launch in the coming weeks, the Smart Band 10. Although the new fitness tracker hasn’t been teased by Xiaomi yet, marketing materials revealing its full design and many of the features have already been leaked.
As expected, the Smart Band 10 doesn’t really bring anything new in terms of design. The upcoming fitness tracker strongly resembles the previous models, so if you like Xiaomi’s lineup of wearable, you’ll definitely going to like the Smart Band 10 too.
According to these leaked images, the Smart Band 10 sports a 1.72-inch AMOLED display with symmetrical ultra-thin bezels. That’s slightly larger than the Smart Band 9’s 1.62-inch AMOLED display, so that’s a plus.
That said, the Smart Band 10 looks pretty standard for a fitness tracker. Maybe it’s a bit larger than traditional wearables but that’s because it features a slightly larger display than usual. Furthermore, the display supports 60Hz refresh rate and up to 1,500 nits brightness.
Xiaomi Smart Band 10 strongly resembles the previous model | Images credits: YTECHB
Even though the marketing materials don’t reveal the size of the battery, that’s probably less important than the actual battery life. According to Xiaomi, its upcoming Smart Band 10 offers 21 days of battery life, just like the previous model, the Smart Band 9. Equally important is the fact that the battery can be fully charged in about 1 hour, which isn’t really surprising considering its small size.
On the software side, the Smart Band 10 features over 150 sports modes, including advanced swimming mode and heart rate broadcast. Sleep tracking with REM analysis and continuous heart rate monitoring are in the cards too.
There’s no information about price and availability, but the Smart Band 10 is probably going to cost the same as the Smart Band 9. That will make the new fitness tracker even more appealing since it features some small upgrades over the previous model.
For reference, the Smart Band 9 was priced to sell for €40/£35 in Europe, which is a small price to pay for such a useful device.
