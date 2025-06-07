Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

Xiaomi’s new affordable tablet offers crazy value for money

Available in Wi-Fi-only and 4G variants, the Redmi Pad 2 is one of the most affordable tablets available in Europe.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Tablets Xiaomi
Redmi Pad 2
Redmi Pad 2 | Image credit: Xiaomi
Xiaomi’s is known in the smartphone industry as one of the companies that tries to undercut competition not just by lowering prices, but by also offering customers who choose its products great value for money.

The newly introduced Redmi Pad 2 was designed to provide customers with the same level of refined entertainment that some premium tablets offer, but for a much lower price.

At the heart of Xiaomi’s new affordable tablet sits a MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra chipset, which should be enough for casual gaming, watching videos, and even working.

Redmi Pad 2 sports a large 11-inch display with 2.5K resolution and 90Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate. It’s also worth noting that Redmi Pad 2’s screen supports DC dimming and comes with multiple TUV Rheinland certifications such as Low Blue Light, Flicker Free, and Circadian Friendly. It might not be the best in class, but for a tablet that’s priced so low, it’s a match made in heaven.

The tablet is powered by a large 9,000 mAh battery and features dual SIM support with 4G LTE. There’s also a much cheaper Wi-Fi only version available for those who can’t afford or don’t need 4G LTE.

To make the multimedia experience more immersive, Xiaomi included a quad-speaker setup that supports Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio. Naturally, the tablet runs on Xiaomi’s proprietary HyperOS 2 and includes cross-device features like call and network sync, as well as shared clipboard.

Redmi Pad 2
Redmi Pad 2 supports various Xiaomi accessories | Image credit: Xiaomi

To top it all off, the new Redmi Pad 2 is compatible with some of Xiaomi’s accessories including Redmi Smart Pen and cover that can be used as protective case and adjustable stand.

As far as pricing goes, the Redmi Pad 2 comes in three different colors – Graphite Gray, Mint Green, and Lavander Purple, and multiple memory options: 4/128GB, 6/128GB, and 8/256GB.

The cheapest model costs €200, which is a great price for what the tablet promises in terms of specs. The 4G version of Redmi Pad 2 4G is a bit more expensive at €250, but it’s totally worth it if you need the feature. This one only comes in two colors: Graphite Gray and Mint Green.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
Read the latest from Cosmin Vasile
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

by The_G • 3

Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

by Lollo • 6

Flip Phone without a cover screen

by BaronTankhe • 7
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again
T-Mobile kills the SIM block feature, making employees very happy
T-Mobile kills the SIM block feature, making employees very happy
Discounted by $261, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is just too good to pass up
Discounted by $261, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is just too good to pass up

Latest News

Peer-reviewed study puts Apple Watch fitness tracking to the test: Here's the takeaway
Peer-reviewed study puts Apple Watch fitness tracking to the test: Here's the takeaway
Galaxy S25 Edge is a dream come true for buyers seeking ultra-slim phone during Samsung Discover
Galaxy S25 Edge is a dream come true for buyers seeking ultra-slim phone during Samsung Discover
It’s absurd that Sony expects this marketing strategy to work
It’s absurd that Sony expects this marketing strategy to work
New flagship smartphone makes PC gaming on mobile smoother than ever
New flagship smartphone makes PC gaming on mobile smoother than ever
The OnePlus Pad 3 lands – sleek, smart, and seriously powerful
The OnePlus Pad 3 lands – sleek, smart, and seriously powerful
Samsung slashes up to $650 off the Galaxy S25+ during its Discover Summer Sale
Samsung slashes up to $650 off the Galaxy S25+ during its Discover Summer Sale
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless