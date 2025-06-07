Xiaomi’s new affordable tablet offers crazy value for money

Redmi Pad 2 | Image credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Pad 2 supports various Xiaomi accessories | Image credit: Xiaomi

To top it all off, the new Redmi Pad 2 is compatible with some of Xiaomi’s accessories including Redmi Smart Pen and cover that can be used as protective case and adjustable stand.As far as pricing goes, the Redmi Pad 2 comes in three different colors – Graphite Gray, Mint Green, and Lavander Purple, and multiple memory options: 4/128GB, 6/128GB, and 8/256GB.The cheapest model costs €200, which is a great price for what the tablet promises in terms of specs. The 4G version of Redmi Pad 2 4G is a bit more expensive at €250, but it’s totally worth it if you need the feature. This one only comes in two colors: Graphite Gray and Mint Green.