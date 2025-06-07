Xiaomi’s new affordable tablet offers crazy value for money
Available in Wi-Fi-only and 4G variants, the Redmi Pad 2 is one of the most affordable tablets available in Europe.
Redmi Pad 2 | Image credit: XiaomiXiaomi’s is known in the smartphone industry as one of the companies that tries to undercut competition not just by lowering prices, but by also offering customers who choose its products great value for money.
The newly introduced Redmi Pad 2 was designed to provide customers with the same level of refined entertainment that some premium tablets offer, but for a much lower price.
At the heart of Xiaomi’s new affordable tablet sits a MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra chipset, which should be enough for casual gaming, watching videos, and even working.
Redmi Pad 2 sports a large 11-inch display with 2.5K resolution and 90Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate. It’s also worth noting that Redmi Pad 2’s screen supports DC dimming and comes with multiple TUV Rheinland certifications such as Low Blue Light, Flicker Free, and Circadian Friendly. It might not be the best in class, but for a tablet that’s priced so low, it’s a match made in heaven.
The tablet is powered by a large 9,000 mAh battery and features dual SIM support with 4G LTE. There’s also a much cheaper Wi-Fi only version available for those who can’t afford or don’t need 4G LTE.
Redmi Pad 2 supports various Xiaomi accessories | Image credit: Xiaomi
To top it all off, the new Redmi Pad 2 is compatible with some of Xiaomi’s accessories including Redmi Smart Pen and cover that can be used as protective case and adjustable stand.
As far as pricing goes, the Redmi Pad 2 comes in three different colors – Graphite Gray, Mint Green, and Lavander Purple, and multiple memory options: 4/128GB, 6/128GB, and 8/256GB.
The cheapest model costs €200, which is a great price for what the tablet promises in terms of specs. The 4G version of Redmi Pad 2 4G is a bit more expensive at €250, but it’s totally worth it if you need the feature. This one only comes in two colors: Graphite Gray and Mint Green.
