Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Unlimited plan: talk, text and data at $25 mo

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Unlimited plan: talk, text and data at $25 mo

 View
Android Xiaomi

Xiaomi introduces the Redmi Note 11 series: best value for money

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Xiaomi introduces the Redmi Note 11 series: best value for money
After teasing its Redmi Note 11 series earlier this week, Xiaomi finally unveiled three new smartphones that give new meaning to the “best value for money” concept. The new Redmi Note 11 Pro+, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 have been officially introduced in China, but they are expected to arrive in Asia and Europe as well.

The cheaper of the three, the regular Redmi Note 11 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810, paired with four memory options: 4/128GB, 6/128GB, 8/128GG, and 8/256GB. The phone runs Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top, just like the other two Redmi Note 11 series phones.

The vanilla Redmi Note 11 sports a large 6.6-inch LCD FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. On the back, the smartphone features a dual-camera (50MP+8MP), while in the front there’s a secondary 16-megapixel camera for snapping selfies. This one’s powered by a massive 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

The other two Redmi Note 11 smartphones are similar when it comes to specs with just two exceptions, which we will highlight at the right time. First off, both Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ are equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 920 chipset. They come in three variations based on the amount of memory: 6/128GB, 8/128GB, and 8/256GB.

Both handsets boast large 6.67-inch AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The back side of each of the two phones feature a huge camera island that accommodates the triple-camera setup (108MP+8MP+2MP). Other notable specs of the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ include a 16-megapixel selfie snapper, 3.5mm audio jack, JBL-tuned stereo speakers, and dual-SIM support.

The main differences between the two high-end smartphones are related to the battery. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ drains energy from a 4,500 mAh battery featuring 120W fast charging technology that makes it possible to fully charge the battery in just 15 minutes. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 11 has a bigger 5,160 mAh battery, but only 67W fast charging. We should also mention that both phones lack microSD card support.

As far as the price goes, the vanilla Redmi Note 11 will sell in China for the equivalent of $185, while the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ will cost $265 and $310, respectively. We doubt these prices will remain the same when the phone will arrive in Europe, but they should still offer exception value for money.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Waze CEO admits that its algorithm is sending users awry
by Alan Friedman,  0
Waze CEO admits that its algorithm is sending users awry
Google's new promo video for the 5G Pixel 6 is perfect for Halloween
by Alan Friedman,  0
Google's new promo video for the 5G Pixel 6 is perfect for Halloween
Samsung's beautiful Galaxy Watch 4 Classic drops well below $300 with 1-year warranty
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung's beautiful Galaxy Watch 4 Classic drops well below $300 with 1-year warranty
-$80
Facebook to use a bookkeeping illusion to improve the optics of its ad business
by Alan Friedman,  0
Facebook to use a bookkeeping illusion to improve the optics of its ad business
Ivacy VPN: get security, speed, and 2 TB of cloud storage for just $1 per month!
by Ivacy,  0
Ivacy VPN: get security, speed, and 2 TB of cloud storage for just $1 per month!
Get a Galaxy flagship deal from Samsung's Renewed program!
by Samsung,  0
Get a Galaxy flagship deal from Samsung's Renewed program!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless