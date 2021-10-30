Xiaomi introduces the Redmi Note 11 series: best value for money

Xiaomi introduces the Redmi Note 11 series: best value for money0
The vanilla Redmi Note 11 sports a large 6.6-inch LCD FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. On the back, the smartphone features a dual-camera (50MP+8MP), while in the front there’s a secondary 16-megapixel camera for snapping selfies. This one’s powered by a massive 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.
Dimensity 920 chipset. They come in three variations based on the amount of memory: 6/128GB, 8/128GB, and 8/256GB.
The main differences between the two high-end smartphones are related to the battery. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ drains energy from a 4,500 mAh battery featuring 120W fast charging technology that makes it possible to fully charge the battery in just 15 minutes. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 11 has a bigger 5,160 mAh battery, but only 67W fast charging. We should also mention that both phones lack microSD card support.
As far as the price goes, the vanilla Redmi Note 11 will sell in China for the equivalent of $185, while the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ will cost $265 and $310, respectively. We doubt these prices will remain the same when the phone will arrive in Europe, but they should still offer exception value for money.