iPhone 13 Pro Max + unlimited data plan

 View

Xiaomi

Xiaomi teases specs for the upcoming Redmi Note 11 series

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
Xiaomi teases specs for the upcoming Redmi Note 11 series
As many other smartphone companies do nowadays, Xiaomi has already teased quite a bit of its upcoming Redmi Note 11 series. The Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus will be announced on October 28th, and now we know even more about them.

Thanks to some promotional posters that Xiaomi released, we know that the Redmi Note 11 Pro will come with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G. This chipset could prove suitable for the phone’s high-mid tier status.

We know from previous information that the regular Redmi Note 11 is said to sport a MediaTek Dimensity 820 processor. The most expensive model—the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus —is expected to boast the Dimensity 1200 AI.


Another new piece of info we get out of Xiaomi is that the Redmi Note 11 lineup will have stereo speakers, which will be equally powerful. Unfortunately, it is not made completely clear whether the stereo speaker layout will be in all three handsets, including the base one, or just in the Pro models.

Even though it is uncertain whether all three will have stereo speakers, we at least know that all will have 120Hz refresh rate displays. The base model, however, will have to make do with an IPS LCD screen, unlike the Pro models, which will get AMOLED ones.

Speaking of the Pro models, we also know that they will come with 108MP main cameras. Somewhat surprisingly, though, the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus is also said to have support for an astounding 120W fast charging.

The Redmi Note 10 lineup proved to be quite the successful slew of mid-rangers, and the Pro model was viewed by many as one of the best mid-range phones for the time. From the specs alone, it is conceivable to assume the successor will deliver similar value for money, but that depends on whether the pricing changes. Anyway, we’ll have to wait and see.

