Mediatek out with new 6nm chips - the Dimensity 920 and Dimensity 810

Mediatek out with new 6nm chips - the Dimensity 920 and Dimensity 8100
The two SoCs are rather small improvements over their predecessors. Both have octa-core CPUs and are intended for mid-range devices.
Dimensity 920
The Dimensity 920 has two core types — the Cortex-A78 cores, which bring the power at 2.5GHz, and the Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz for less-demanding tasks. As for the GPU, it’s the Mali-G68 MC4 which Mediatek claims ‘offers up to 9% faster gaming performance over the Dimensity 900.’
Of course, just like the version before it, the Dimensity 920 supports 5G connectivity, including dual 5G SIM connectivity, as well as VoNR service.
Dimensity 810
As we said earlier, both chipsets are just incremental improvements over the past ones, which is even more true for the Dimensity 810. It’s more on the low-end, so it has some outdated parts — a Cortex-A76 powerful CPU cores clocked at 2.4GHz and Cortex-A55 power-efficient ones with no mentioned speed yet.
Mediatek will likely release these SoCs sometime in the third quarter of 2021.