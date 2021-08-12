Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

Processors

Mediatek out with new 6nm chips - the Dimensity 920 and Dimensity 810

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
Mediatek out with new 6nm chips - the Dimensity 920 and Dimensity 810
Hear, hear! Mediatek has just announced two new chipsets built on TSMC’s 6nm manufacturing process - the Dimensity 920 and Dimensity 810. They come as the updated versions of the previous Dimensity 900 and Dimensity 800.

The two SoCs are rather small improvements over their predecessors. Both have octa-core CPUs and are intended for mid-range devices.

Dimensity 920


The Dimensity 920 has two core types — the Cortex-A78 cores, which bring the power at 2.5GHz, and the Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz for less-demanding tasks. As for the GPU, it’s the Mali-G68 MC4 which Mediatek claims ‘offers up to 9% faster gaming performance over the Dimensity 900.’

Additionally, the chip offers two options for memory and storage: LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 or LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2. This should allow manufacturers to have more flexibility in the type of device they can put the chipset in.

Of course, just like the version before it, the Dimensity 920 supports 5G connectivity, including dual 5G SIM connectivity, as well as VoNR service.

Dimensity 810


As we said earlier, both chipsets are just incremental improvements over the past ones, which is even more true for the Dimensity 810. It’s more on the low-end, so it has some outdated parts — a Cortex-A76 powerful CPU cores clocked at 2.4GHz and Cortex-A55 power-efficient ones with no mentioned speed yet.

The GPU is Mali-G57 MC2, and there is only one memory and storage combo of LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2. The only noteworthy difference with the Dimensity 810 is that it’s the first of the 800 series built on the 6nm manufacturing process.

Mediatek will likely release these SoCs sometime in the third quarter of 2021.

