Xiaomi spins POCO into independent brand, paving the way for POCO F2
POCO will be operating without much input from Xiaomi, although the two brands will share resources. The brand hasn’t revealed its entire product roadmap yet, but it’s understood to be working on several devices that’ll arrive throughout the year.
Among these will be the POCO F2 which, if the original is anything to go by, will probably arrive powered by the Snapdragon 865 and boast 5G connectivity. The exact plans for the device remain to be seen, however.
POCO is expected to focus on India and other developing markets for the time being because of the strong growth opportunities that these provide. Nevertheless, the brand’s phones should be available in markets across the globe including Europe.
