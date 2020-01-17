Android Xiaomi

Xiaomi spins POCO into independent brand, paving the way for POCO F2

Joshua Swingle by Joshua Swingle   /  Jan 17, 2020, 3:38 AM
Xiaomi spins POCO into independent brand, paving the way for POCO F2
The original POCO F1 was clearly an outstanding success for Xiaomi yet the company has so far failed to introduce a successor. Today, after months of silence on the matter, it has announced one huge change to the way POCO operates.

Xiaomi has revealed that the POCO sub-brand is officially being spun off into an independent brand that’ll be able to operate on its own. This structure is similar to the one adopted by Redmi in 2019 and means that it’ll have its own team and market strategy.

POCO will be operating without much input from Xiaomi, although the two brands will share resources. The brand hasn’t revealed its entire product roadmap yet, but it’s understood to be working on several devices that’ll arrive throughout the year.

Among these will be the POCO F2 which, if the original is anything to go by, will probably arrive powered by the Snapdragon 865 and boast 5G connectivity. The exact plans for the device remain to be seen, however.

POCO is expected to focus on India and other developing markets for the time being because of the strong growth opportunities that these provide. Nevertheless, the brand’s phones should be available in markets across the globe including Europe.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

2 Comments

androiduser
Reply

1. androiduser

Posts: 552; Member since: Jun 18, 2014

I'd personally take a pixel 4a with snapdragon 765 over a Poco f2.

posted on 1 hour ago

Sparkxster
Reply

2. Sparkxster

Posts: 1258; Member since: Mar 31, 2017

Was wondering what happened to Poco brand. So now it's Xiaomi, Redmi, Black Shark, and Poco. It will be interesting to see how they improve from the Poco F1.

posted on 1 hour ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

huawei-p40-pro-design-colors-leak
Leaked Huawei P40 Pro renders show off design, reveal launch colors
galaxy-s20-ultra-5x-10x-optical-periscope-zoom-levels
No, the Galaxy S20 Ultra won't have 10x optical zoom, here's why
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-ultra-dummies-comparison-note-10-pixel-4-s10
Here's how the Galaxy S20 series compares to the Note 10, Pixel 4, and more
apple-ipad-pro-5g-2020-release
Apple's first 5G iPad Pro could arrive as early as this year
15-best-strategy-games-for-Android-and-iOS
15 best strategy games for Android and iOS
new-iPad-Pro-2020-release-price-features-updates
iPad Pro 2020: release date, price, specs, features, what to expect
Pixel-4a-iPhone-9-design-specs-camera-price-release-date-expectations
Pixel 4a vs iPhone 9: Google and Apple's upcoming budget phones compared
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-leaked-hands-on-video-new-picture
Hands-on video and new pic reveal the full Galaxy S20+ story

Popular stories

judge-will-allow-third-party-briefs-in-review-of-doj-sprint-deal
Here's your chance to tell a federal judge what you think about the T-Mobile-Sprint merger
samsung-new-smartwatch-rumor-galaxy-watch-active-3
Samsung has a mystery new smartwatch in the pipeline
samsung-galaxy-S20-S11-vs-plus-ultra-specs-price-comparison-preview
Galaxy S20 vs S20+ vs S20 Ultra (S11+) leaked specs and price comparison
tracfone-prepaid-t-mobile-sprint-verizon-att-prepaid-smartsim-dynamic-handover
After endorsing the T-Mobile/Sprint merger, Tracfone will pick the best network with SmartSIM
Samsung-Galaxy-S20-ultra-price-release-specs-features
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: price, release, specs, and features of the upcoming ultra phone
t-mobile-sprint-merger-lawsuit-filing-states-doj-arguments
T-Mobile and Sprint react to the states' reaction to the DOJ's court filing last month
t-mobile-claims-5g-network-better-than-att-verizon
T-Mobile wants to 'literally kick the ass out of AT&T and Verizon' in a year
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-ultra-dummies-comparison-note-10-pixel-4-s10
Here's how the Galaxy S20 series compares to the Note 10, Pixel 4, and more

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless