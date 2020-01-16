Leaked Huawei P40 Pro renders show off design, reveal launch colors

UPDATE: A high-resolution render that shows the Huawei P40 Pro from all angles has been obtained by Android Headlines A high-resolution render that shows the Huawei P40 Pro from all angles has been obtained by. The updated story continues below.





###





91Mobiles Just one day after the first press render of the Huawei P40 made an appearance online, the folks over athave managed to obtain a couple of extra images that reveal the Huawei P40 Pro’s design for the first time and show both phones in their launch colors.

The Huawei P40 Pro features four cameras

The Huawei P40 Pro, like its smaller and cheaper sibling, looks set to incorporate a rectangular camera module on the rear that’s home to four cameras. These should include a dedicated Time-of-Flight sensor and an upgraded ultra-wide-angle camera.



Also expected is an updated periscope shooter, capable of 5x optical zoom and hopefully up to 100x hybrid zoom, and an improved 52-megapixel main camera designed to compete with the 108-megapixel snapper expected on the Galaxy S20 Ultra.



Huawei has collaborated with Leica to fine-tune the setup and enhance the photographic experience, although a list of features is yet to leak. However, history suggests an updated Night Mode for low-light photography will be part of the package.

A dual-tone LED flash rounds out the camera specs alongside two unspecified selfie cameras. These sit inside an elongated punch-hole in the top-left corner of the 6.7-inch display.

A quad-edge punch-hole display is also expected

Speaking of the display, Huawei is rumored to have implemented some important changes on this year’s phone. After fitting a curved-edge panel on last year’s flagship, the company is understood to have selected a quad-edge screen on the Huawei P40 Pro.



This means both the top and bottom edges of the display are subtly curved, in addition to the sides which feature more pronounced curves. It’s believed to be a purely cosmetic change but does require an updated frame design to ensure durability.



The latter seems to curve over the corners of the display, therefore concealing them in the case of an impact and, as such, helping maintain the structural integrity of the smartphone.

Completing the package will be Huawei’s homegrown Kirin 990 paired with 5G support as standard. A standard internal storage configuration of 8/128GB does seem likely, although the company could up this to 12/256GB to better compete with rivals.



Consumers can also expect to find Android 10 and EMUI 10 straight out of the box. But due to the ongoing US trade ban, the presence of Google Play Services can’t yet be guaranteed.

Huawei P40 & P40 Pro announcement, release date, colors

The Huawei P40 and P40 Pro are going to be announced at an event in Paris that’s scheduled for late March. Joining them should be the budget Huawei P40 Lite and potentially a few wearables or accessories.



Pre-orders would typically begin soon after ahead of a release a couple of weeks later. Unfortunately, if the trade ban continues into March and April, Huawei is likely to delay the release of these flagships until it can ship them with Google apps on board.







Alternatively, it could massively limit their availability to only a few markets. It has done so in the past with the Huawei Alternatively, it could massively limit their availability to only a few markets. It has done so in the past with the Huawei Mate 30 Pro , which is only sold in Spain and Italy at some physical locations.



Moving on to the colors of the Huawei P40 series, the renders published today show that both smartphones will be available in five finishes at launch – Black, Blush Gold, Silver Frost, Deep Sea Blue, and Ice White.