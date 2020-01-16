Android Huawei

Leaked Huawei P40 Pro renders show off design, reveal launch colors

Joshua Swingle by Joshua Swingle   /  Jan 16, 2020, 2:30 PM
Leaked Huawei P40 Pro renders show off design, reveal launch colors
UPDATE: A high-resolution render that shows the Huawei P40 Pro from all angles has been obtained by Android Headlines. The updated story continues below.

###

Just one day after the first press render of the Huawei P40 made an appearance online, the folks over at 91Mobiles have managed to obtain a couple of extra images that reveal the Huawei P40 Pro’s design for the first time and show both phones in their launch colors.

The Huawei P40 Pro features four cameras


The Huawei P40 Pro, like its smaller and cheaper sibling, looks set to incorporate a rectangular camera module on the rear that’s home to four cameras. These should include a dedicated Time-of-Flight sensor and an upgraded ultra-wide-angle camera.

Also expected is an updated periscope shooter, capable of 5x optical zoom and hopefully up to 100x hybrid zoom, and an improved 52-megapixel main camera designed to compete with the 108-megapixel snapper expected on the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Huawei has collaborated with Leica to fine-tune the setup and enhance the photographic experience, although a list of features is yet to leak. However, history suggests an updated Night Mode for low-light photography will be part of the package. 

A dual-tone LED flash rounds out the camera specs alongside two unspecified selfie cameras. These sit inside an elongated punch-hole in the top-left corner of the 6.7-inch display.

A quad-edge punch-hole display is also expected


Speaking of the display, Huawei is rumored to have implemented some important changes on this year’s phone. After fitting a curved-edge panel on last year’s flagship, the company is understood to have selected a quad-edge screen on the Huawei P40 Pro.

This means both the top and bottom edges of the display are subtly curved, in addition to the sides which feature more pronounced curves. It’s believed to be a purely cosmetic change but does require an updated frame design to ensure durability. 

The latter seems to curve over the corners of the display, therefore concealing them in the case of an impact and, as such, helping maintain the structural integrity of the smartphone.
Completing the package will be Huawei’s homegrown Kirin 990 paired with 5G support as standard. A standard internal storage configuration of 8/128GB does seem likely, although the company could up this to 12/256GB to better compete with rivals. 

Consumers can also expect to find Android 10 and EMUI 10 straight out of the box. But due to the ongoing US trade ban, the presence of Google Play Services can’t yet be guaranteed.

Huawei P40 & P40 Pro announcement, release date, colors


The Huawei P40 and P40 Pro are going to be announced at an event in Paris that’s scheduled for late March. Joining them should be the budget Huawei P40 Lite and potentially a few wearables or accessories.

Pre-orders would typically begin soon after ahead of a release a couple of weeks later. Unfortunately, if the trade ban continues into March and April, Huawei is likely to delay the release of these flagships until it can ship them with Google apps on board.

Alternatively, it could massively limit their availability to only a few markets. It has done so in the past with the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, which is only sold in Spain and Italy at some physical locations.

Moving on to the colors of the Huawei P40 series, the renders published today show that both smartphones will be available in five finishes at launch – Black, Blush Gold, Silver Frost, Deep Sea Blue, and Ice White. 

The majority of these will be single-tone colors, although the Ice White version will boast a gradient finish similar to the Breathing Crystal option of last year’s Huawei P30 Pro.

Related phones

P40 Pro
Huawei P40 Pro OS: Android 10 View Full specs
  • Display 6.5" 1440 x 2560 pixels
  • Processor HiSilicon Kirin 990, Octa-core, 2860 MHz
  • Storage 128 GB
  • Battery 5500 mAh

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

4 Comments

meanestgenius
Reply

1. meanestgenius

Posts: 22741; Member since: May 28, 2014

Really looking forward to the P40 Series. The back and front camera setups are very reminiscent of the Honor v30 series from Huawei’s Honor sub-brand.

posted on 7 hours ago

TBomb
Reply

2. TBomb

Posts: 1702; Member since: Dec 28, 2012

The blue is a nice color. The rest have been over used over the last 7+ years. I wish there was more risk taken with colors. Give us variety like the iP5c or P3a

posted on 6 hours ago

foldablephone
Reply

3. foldablephone

Posts: 73; Member since: Sep 19, 2018

This won’t sell as well as the P30 in Britain unless they sort out the trade ban. Sadly British folk need their Google Apps. Hopefully they’ll resolve the issue soon or they would be better of delaying.

posted on 3 hours ago

joshuaswingle
Reply

4. joshuaswingle

Posts: 740; Member since: Apr 03, 2018

It’s not just British people unfortunately... It’s Europe as a whole, myself included.

posted on 1 hour ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

huawei-p40-pro-design-colors-leak
Leaked Huawei P40 Pro renders show off design, reveal launch colors
galaxy-s20-ultra-5x-10x-optical-periscope-zoom-levels
No, the Galaxy S20 Ultra won't have 10x optical zoom, here's why
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-ultra-dummies-comparison-note-10-pixel-4-s10
Here's how the Galaxy S20 series compares to the Note 10, Pixel 4, and more
apple-ipad-pro-5g-2020-release
Apple's first 5G iPad Pro could arrive as early as this year
15-best-strategy-games-for-Android-and-iOS
15 best strategy games for Android and iOS
new-iPad-Pro-2020-release-price-features-updates
iPad Pro 2020: release date, price, specs, features, what to expect
Pixel-4a-iPhone-9-design-specs-camera-price-release-date-expectations
Pixel 4a vs iPhone 9: Google and Apple's upcoming budget phones compared
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-leaked-hands-on-video-new-picture
Hands-on video and new pic reveal the full Galaxy S20+ story

Popular stories

judge-will-allow-third-party-briefs-in-review-of-doj-sprint-deal
Here's your chance to tell a federal judge what you think about the T-Mobile-Sprint merger
samsung-galaxy-S20-S11-vs-plus-ultra-specs-price-comparison-preview
Galaxy S20 vs S20+ vs S20 Ultra (S11+) leaked specs and price comparison
t-mobile-sprint-merger-lawsuit-filing-states-doj-arguments
T-Mobile and Sprint react to the states' reaction to the DOJ's court filing last month
t-mobile-claims-5g-network-better-than-att-verizon
T-Mobile wants to 'literally kick the ass out of AT&T and Verizon' in a year
Samsung-Galaxy-S20-ultra-price-release-specs-features
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: price, release, specs, and features of the upcoming ultra phone
tracfone-prepaid-t-mobile-sprint-verizon-att-prepaid-smartsim-dynamic-handover
After endorsing the T-Mobile/Sprint merger, Tracfone will pick the best network with SmartSIM
t-mobile-sprint-merger-has-another-hurdle-to-clear
OMG! T-Mobile-Sprint merger faces yet another hurdle it must clear
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-ultra-dummies-comparison-note-10-pixel-4-s10
Here's how the Galaxy S20 series compares to the Note 10, Pixel 4, and more

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless