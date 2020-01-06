Android Sony

Sony's next Xperia flagship has leaked and it looks beautiful

Joshua Swingle by Joshua Swingle   /  Jan 06, 2020, 9:54 AM

The Xperia 1 saw Sony adopt an updated design language in a bid to stand out from the crowd. And now that the phone is nearing its first anniversary, new renders by Steve Hemmerstoffer suggest the Japanese company is preparing to introduce a newer version that looks rather elegant.

Building upon the looks of the original, this upcoming phone features an extremely tall 6.6-inch OLED display paired with virtually undetectable side bezels and a uniform forehead and chin which have been reduced significantly.

Together, these house a pair of front-facing stereo speakers and the forehead includes an additional 8-megapixel selfie camera that accompanies an upgraded rear setup that’s now positioned in the top-left corner.

As shown by today’s renders, it houses a primary sensor accompanied by an ultra-wide-angle alternative and a telephoto shooter. To keep things even more competitive, though, Sony seems to have added a Time-of-Flight sensor. 

Completing the entire package is a boxier display than previously seen that’s home to a USB-C port along the bottom and the usual power key on the right side. However, in a bid to stand out from the competition, a shutter button has also been included alongside a reliable side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

This story is developing...

2 Comments

OneLove123
Reply

1. OneLove123

Posts: 1280; Member since: Aug 28, 2018

Looks great

posted on 2 min ago

m_usm04
Reply

2. m_usm04

Posts: 10; Member since: Sep 02, 2019

Wow, much better then notch and punch hole. Finally, Sony is going in right direction.

posted on 1 min ago

