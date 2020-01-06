Sony's next Xperia flagship has leaked and it looks beautiful
The Xperia 1 saw Sony adopt an updated design language in a bid to stand out from the crowd. And now that the phone is nearing its first anniversary, new renders by Steve Hemmerstoffer suggest the Japanese company is preparing to introduce a newer version that looks rather elegant.
Building upon the looks of the original, this upcoming phone features an extremely tall 6.6-inch OLED display paired with virtually undetectable side bezels and a uniform forehead and chin which have been reduced significantly.
Together, these house a pair of front-facing stereo speakers and the forehead includes an additional 8-megapixel selfie camera that accompanies an upgraded rear setup that’s now positioned in the top-left corner.
As shown by today’s renders, it houses a primary sensor accompanied by an ultra-wide-angle alternative and a telephoto shooter. To keep things even more competitive, though, Sony seems to have added a Time-of-Flight sensor.
Completing the entire package is a boxier display than previously seen that’s home to a USB-C port along the bottom and the usual power key on the right side. However, in a bid to stand out from the competition, a shutter button has also been included alongside a reliable side-mounted fingerprint scanner.
This story is developing...
2 Comments
1. OneLove123
Posts: 1280; Member since: Aug 28, 2018
posted on 2 min ago 0
2. m_usm04
Posts: 10; Member since: Sep 02, 2019
posted on 1 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):