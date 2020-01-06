Sony's next Xperia flagship has leaked and it looks beautiful





The Xperia 1 saw Sony adopt an updated design language in a bid to stand out from the crowd. And now that the phone is nearing its first anniversary, new renders by Steve Hemmerstoffer suggest the Japanese company is preparing to introduce a newer version that looks rather elegant.



Together, these house a pair of front-facing stereo speakers and the forehead includes an additional 8-megapixel selfie camera that accompanies an upgraded rear setup that’s now positioned in the top-left corner.



As shown by today’s renders, it houses a primary sensor accompanied by an ultra-wide-angle alternative and a telephoto shooter. To keep things even more competitive, though, Sony seems to have added a Time-of-Flight sensor.









Completing the entire package is a boxier display than previously seen that’s home to a USB-C port along the bottom and the usual power key on the right side. However, in a bid to stand out from the competition, a shutter button has also been included alongside a reliable side-mounted fingerprint scanner.





This story is developing...





Building upon the looks of the original, this upcoming phone features an extremely tall 6.6-inch OLED display paired with virtually undetectable side bezels and a uniform forehead and chin which have been reduced significantly.