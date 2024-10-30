Xiaomi launches new tablets with solid specs, iPad-like design
Up Next:
Xiaomi Pad 7 | Image credit: XiaomiXiaomi 15 and 15 Pro were the stars of the handset maker’s recent launch event, but there are two other products that weren’t really in the spotlight, the Pad 7 and Pad 7 Pro.
The two tablets unveiled today by Xiaomi combine stylish design with good specs and affordable price, which is basically the formula for success. That said, let’s address the elephant in the room. Both the Xiaomi 7 Pad and 7 Pro strongly resemble Apple’s iPad, but that’s certainly not a bad thing, on the contrary.
Just like many other tablets these days, Xiaomi’s slates support a wide range accessories like magnetic covers, keyboards and pens. Obviously, these accessories must be purchased separately, they’re not bundled with the tablets.
Moving on to the juicy part, both Xiaomi Pad 7 and Pad 7 Pro feature similar 11.2-inch LCD displays (3:2 aspect ratio) with 3200 x 2136 resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate and 800 nit peak brightness.
They also pack batteries of the same size: 8,850 mAh. The main difference is that the Pad 7’s battery features 45W wired fast charging support, while the Pad 7 Pro comes with 67W wired fast charging support.
Another difference between the two slates is the camera configuration. The vanilla model has a 13-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel selfie snapper, while the Pad 7 Pro features a much better 50-megapixel main sensor and a 32-megapixel secondary camera in the front for selfies.
When it comes to hardware, the Pad 7 Pro is clearly the better device. The slate is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, whereas the Pad 7 packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset.
As far as memory goes, Xiaomi sells multiple versions of the Pad 7 and Pad 7 Pro, including 8/128 GB, 8/256 GB, and 12/256 GB models. However, the Pad 7 Pro is also available with 12/512 GB for those who need a much beefier tablet and can afford it.
Recommended Stories
Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro | Image credit: Xiaomi
Finally, the Pad 7 and Pad 7 Pro are now available for purchase in China, and you can find the prices below.
- Xiaomi Pad 7 8 GB + 128 GB – 2000 yuan ($280)
- Xiaomi Pad 7 8 GB + 256 GB – 2300 yuan ($320)
- Xiaomi Pad 7 12 GB + 256 GB – 2600 yuan ($365)
- Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro 8 GB + 128 GB – 2500 yuan ($350)
- Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro 8 GB + 256 GB – 2800 yuan ($390)
- Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro 12 GB + 256 GB – 3100 yuan ($435)
- Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro 12 GB + 512 GB – 3500 yuan ($490)
It’s also important to mention that these ship with HyperOS 2.0 right out of the box, and that they will eventually be available worldwide at a later date.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: