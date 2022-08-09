 Incredibly thin Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 coming to steal Galaxy Fold 4's thunder on August 11 - PhoneArena
After months of leaks, Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 4 tomorrow, which is expected to introduce a host of improvements such as a more powerful chip, better camera, and wider displays. A day after that, on August 11, Xiaomi will reveal its Mix Fold 2 and there is one aspect where it can outshine Samsung's premium bendable handset: slimness. 

Based on a handful of rumors, the Mix Fold 2 will come with an 8-inch main screen and a 6.5-inch cover unit - same sizes as the ones on the Mi Mix Fold, but Xiaomi has apparently made some much-needed changes. Firstly, unlike its predecessor, the Mix Fold 2 is rumored to have a 120Hz refresh rate, and that applies to both screens. Xiaomi has allegedly employed the LTPO tech, which will not only be power efficient but may also enable a dynamic refresh rate.

Rumors also said that the crease on the main screen will be less noticeable when compared to the outgoing model. Most importantly, the phone is likely to have wider aspect ratios and this should make the screens, particularly the outer one, more convenient to use.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 will seemingly be underpinned by Qualcomm's latest high-end chip, the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, which will be mated with 12GB of RAM and either 512GB or 1TB of storage. It's expected to support 56W fast charging. The OG Mix packs a 5,020mAh cell and it's not known if the successor will boast an ever bigger battery.

The first gen model came with a 108MP camera and it's likely that the Fold 2 will stick with it and the system has been co-developed with optics specialist Leica. This should give it an edge over the Fold 4, which is rumored to feature a comparatively less capable camera array and could help the Mix Fold 2 become the best foldable phone of 2022.


Xiaomi has started teasing the device and videos and images reposted by leaker Ice Universe on Twitter suggest it will be incredibly thin, only a hair thicker than the USB Type-C port. That implies the device will also be lighter than the Mi Mix Fold, which weighs 332 grams. Samsung's forthcoming Fold 4 is rumored to weigh 254 grams. Ice Universe had said that Fold 2 would be lighter than competing devices, which suggests it has shed a lot of weight.

Ice Universe has posted images that show the Mix Fold 2 and Z Fold 3 from the same angle and the former looks much sleeker without a doubt, but whether it will be able to hold the edge remains to be seen as the Fold 4 is also rumored to be thinner than its predecessor.

Overall, the Mix Fold 2 sounds like an impressive phone but the only downer is that it will most likely only be available in China.
