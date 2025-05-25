Xiaomi stealing Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7’s show with its upcoming foldable
If competition launches similar products months earlier, Samsung’s foldable might be harder to sell.
Up Next:
Xiaomi might not sell its smartphones in the United States, but the Chinese company is one of the world’s largest smartphone manufacturers, consistently ranking among top five globally in terms of shipments.
That alone makes Xiaomi dangerous for more established brands like Apple and Samsung. Speaking of the latter, the South Korean giant is expected to launch two new flagship foldables as early as July, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7.
Either that will be true or not we’ll most likely find out soon after the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 launch in just a few months, but the fact that some of Samsung’s main competitors will launch similar products before that will certainly not help.
According to reliable tipster Smart Pikachu, the end of June will be filled with big announcements, as no less than three interesting devices are likely to be introduced: Xiaomi Mix Flip 2, Redmi K80 Extreme Edition, and a Redmi gaming tablet.
The Chinese leaker also claims Xiaomi’s foldable will be thinner and lighter than the original Mix Flip. It will also be compatible with a range of nifty accessories, which haven’t been named, sadly.
As per previous reports, Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 measures 7.66mm when unfolded and weighs 190 grams. The phone is said to sports a 6.85-inch internal OLED display that supports 1.5K resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate.
Other Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 rumored specs include a decent 5,100 mAh battery with 67W wired and 50W wireless charging support, as well as a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.
In comparison, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is said to feature a 6.85-inch internal panel, as well as a 4-inch cover display. The foldable is expected to pack the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite or a different Exynos 2500 chipset, but a much smaller 4,100 mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging speed support.
That alone makes Xiaomi dangerous for more established brands like Apple and Samsung. Speaking of the latter, the South Korean giant is expected to launch two new flagship foldables as early as July, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7.
Based on previous history and the recent leaks, Samsung is no longer betting on innovation but rather hopes that its next foldables will sell thanks to the popularity of its brand among customers.
Either that will be true or not we’ll most likely find out soon after the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 launch in just a few months, but the fact that some of Samsung’s main competitors will launch similar products before that will certainly not help.
Xiaomi is rumored to come out with a brand-new flagship, a sequel to the Mix Flip, sometime in June, one month earlier than Galaxy Z Flip 7 is supposed to hit the market.
Xiaomi Mix Flip | Image credit: Xiaomi
The Chinese leaker also claims Xiaomi’s foldable will be thinner and lighter than the original Mix Flip. It will also be compatible with a range of nifty accessories, which haven’t been named, sadly.
As per previous reports, Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 measures 7.66mm when unfolded and weighs 190 grams. The phone is said to sports a 6.85-inch internal OLED display that supports 1.5K resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate.
Other Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 rumored specs include a decent 5,100 mAh battery with 67W wired and 50W wireless charging support, as well as a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.
In comparison, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is said to feature a 6.85-inch internal panel, as well as a 4-inch cover display. The foldable is expected to pack the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite or a different Exynos 2500 chipset, but a much smaller 4,100 mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging speed support.
Recommended Stories
Although it’s hard to say which of the two foldables will be the better one, the fact that Xiaomi’s Mix Flip 2 will hit the market about a month earlier will definitely make the Galaxy Z Flip 7 harder sell. Of course, that’s not the case in the US where Xiaomi does not sell any of its products.
Things that are NOT allowed: