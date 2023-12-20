Xiaomi bids farewell to MIUI with a 3-minute video that shows the evolution of the mobile OS
We’re days away from 2024 and for the Xiaomi and the Chinese phone connoisseurs that means one thing and one thing only: “Goodbye, MIUI, hello HyperOS!”
Xiaomi announced the discontinuation of the MIUI operating system as early as October 2023 and said it will replace it with HyperOS, adding that their latest Xiaomi 14 flagships will come pre-installed with HyperOS.
The brief video journey touches on every MIUI version (and its defining features), starting from the first one that debuted in 2010. The notable changes and features in the different MIUI versions are not just mentioned, they are shown via animations and screen captures – pretty nostalgic, if you’re a die-hard MIUI fan.
Xiaomi announced on Twitter that a total of eight devices will get the HyperOS upgrade in the first three months of 2024.
Here’s the list (the last one is a tablet):
In addition to the eight Xiaomi and Redmi-branded devices listed above, there’s one more phone that’s expected to receive the HyperOS update in Q1 2024, the Poco F5.
It’s expected that the update will be rolled out gradually in waves, so some of the listed above will get it sooner than others.
Which phones are getting the new HyperOS first?
- Xiaomi 13 Ultra
- Xiaomi 13 Pro
- Xiaomi 13
- Xiaomi 13T Pro
- Xiaomi 13T
- Redmi Note 12
- Redmi Note 12S
- Xiaomi Pad 6
