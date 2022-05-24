Xiaomi Smart Band 7 NFC box leaks revealing specs

Sometime today, Xiaomi is expected to officially unveil the next iteration of its NFC enabled Smart Band, the Smart Band 7 NFC (see how that works?). A leaked picture of the wearable's box helps to fill in the blanks when it comes to specs. For example, thanks to the image of the box, we know that the Smart Band 7 will sport a 180mAh battery. That is a nice-sized 44% increase in battery capacity over last year's model.







The photos of the back and front of the box were posted on Equal Leak's Telegram page . The leaked image of the box reveals that the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 will feature:





An AMOLED display that is 3.85% larger than last year's screen at 1.62-inches.

Over 100 sports modes.

Sp02 monitor that reads your blood oxygen saturation levels to make sure that you have the proper amount of oxygen in your blood.

Waterproofing to 50 meters (164 feet).

Professional Sleep Tracking.

Xiao AI voice assistant

Multifunctional NFC

180mAh battery

Support system: Android 6.0 or iOS 10.0 and above.

The box doesn't show some rumored specs for the Smart Band 7 such as support for more than 100 watch faces and GPS.







As we noted the other day, the Smart Band is one of the few products that Xiaomi offers in the United States, and it often finishes right behind the Apple Watch when it comes to global wearable shipments during a particular quarter.





For example, during the fourth quarter of 2021, Apple shipped nearly 60 million Apple Watch units with Xiaomi a distant second. The latter outfit delivered 14.6 million Smart Band 6 devices during the quarter.







This year, the Smart Band 7 NFC screen will sport more complications than the Smart Band 6. A complication is any part of a watch face that does more than tell time. The Smart Band 7 is rumored to have built-in apps for the weather, alarms, and music control. An alleged ad for the device shows it priced at CNY 269 (US$40).





With the NFC support, the wearable band can help make mobile payments straight from the user's wrist for compatible retail stores.





