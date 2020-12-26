Xiaomi Mi 11 will ship without a charger, company expects backlash



Shortly after the Shortly after the iPhone 12 series was announced, Xiaomi posted a video on its social media account that said it doesn't leave anything out of the box. This was on October 14. And now, just a few months later, the company has unabashedly said that the charger will be removed. To the surprise of no one, protection of the environment has been cited as a reason.





Don't worry, we didn't leave anything out of the box with the #Mi10TPro. pic.twitter.com/ToqIjfVEQX — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) October 14, 2020







The Chinese company is also aware that the move will probably not be taken well by its fans.





The decision to remove chargers applies to all future Xiaomi phones



A video posted by the company exec says "Pack light in 2021," which means all of its future smartphones will ship without a charger.





Xiaomi has also uploaded a picture of the retail box of the Mi 11 and it's noticeably thinner when compared to its predecessor. The retail box also lists a few specs of the phone, including a Super AMOLED panel, HDR10+ support, a 108MP primary camera, and Harman Kardon audio.



The Mi 11 will be unveiled on December 28 and it is going to be the first Android flagship to have Qualcomm's new



Per earlier reports, the phone will have a refresh rate of 120Hz, and it will pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 55W fast charging. The Mi 11 will be unveiled on December 28 and it is going to be the first Android flagship to have Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 888 chip under the hood.Per earlier reports, the phone will have a refresh rate of 120Hz, and it will pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 55W fast charging.





We will likely see two variants of the phone - a standard model and a Pro version.