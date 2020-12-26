Get OnePlus 8 5G with Ultra Mobile plan

 View

Get OnePlus 8 5G with Ultra Mobile plan

 View
Android Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi 11 will ship without a charger, company expects backlash

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Dec 26, 2020, 10:39 AM
Xiaomi Mi 11 will ship without a charger, company expects backlash
When Apple announced its decision to sell new iPhones without a charger, Samsung, Xiaomi, and OnePlus wasted no time in mocking the company. Since the Galaxy S21 series will likely also ship without power adapters, Samsung has quietly started removing posts that made fun of Apple. Xiaomi is being a little more transparent. The company's CEO Lei Jun has announced that the Xiaomi Mi 11 will come without a charger, ahead of its official launch (via GSMArena).


Shortly after the iPhone 12 series was announced, Xiaomi posted a video on its social media account that said it doesn't leave anything out of the box. This was on October 14. And now, just a few months later, the company has unabashedly said that the charger will be removed. To the surprise of no one, protection of the environment has been cited as a reason. 



The Chinese company is also aware that the move will probably not be taken well by its fans.

The decision to remove chargers applies to all future Xiaomi phones


A video posted by the company exec says "Pack light in 2021," which means all of its future smartphones will ship without a charger.

Xiaomi has also uploaded a picture of the retail box of the Mi 11 and it's noticeably thinner when compared to its predecessor. The retail box also lists a few specs of the phone, including a Super AMOLED panel, HDR10+ support, a 108MP primary camera, and Harman Kardon audio.

The Mi 11 will be unveiled on December 28 and it is going to be the first Android flagship to have Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 888 chip under the hood.

Per earlier reports, the phone will have a refresh rate of 120Hz, and it will pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 55W fast charging.

We will likely see two variants of the phone - a standard model and a Pro version.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The latest Galaxy S21/+ leak leaves nothing to the imagination
Popular stories
Best true wireless earbuds
Popular stories
More live photos of OnePlus 9 emerge alongside a couple of key specs
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 renders leak

Popular stories

Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 renders leak
Popular stories
T-Mobile has a huge Christmas surprise available for new and existing customers
Popular stories
These phones will stop working on T-Mobile next month
Popular stories
Anti-tracking feature shows up in iOS 14.4 beta
Popular stories
More live photos of OnePlus 9 emerge alongside a couple of key specs
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra S Pen support, Wi-Fi 6E, and more confirmed by FCC

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless