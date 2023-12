Xiaomi to extend the HyperOS 2024 update to almost 100 devices

Xiaomi:

Mi Mix Fold

Xiaomi Mix 4

Xiaomi 12S Ultra

Xiaomi 12S Pro

Xiaomi 12S

Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimensity

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi 12X

Xiaomi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi 11 Pro

Xiaomi 11

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Xiaomi 10S

Xiaomi 10 Ultra

Xiaomi 10 Pro

Xiaomi 10

Xiaomi Civi 3

Xiaomi Сivi 2

Xiaomi Civi 1S

Xiaomi Civi

Redmi:

Redmi K60E

Redmi K50 Ultra

Redmi K50 Gaming

Redmi K50 Pro.

Redmi K50

Redmi K40S

Redmi K40 Gaming

Redmi K40 Pro+

Redmi K40 Pro

Redmi K40

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 13 5G.

Redmi Note 13R Pro

Redmi 13R 5G

Redmi Note 12 Turbo

Redmi Note 12T Pro

Redmi Note 12 Pro speed edition

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 12 5G

Redmi Note 12R Pro

Redmi Note 12R 5G

Note 12R

Redmi 12 5G

Redmi Note 11T Pro

Redmi Note 11 Pro

Redmi Note 11T Pro+

Redmi Note 11 Pro+

Redmi Note 11 5G

Redmi Note 11R

Redmi Note 11E Pro

Redmi Note 11E

Redmi 12C

Tablets:

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro SG

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro

Xiaomi Pad 5

Redmi Pad SE

Redmi Pad

Xiaomi is announcing a new list of devices that will get the HyperOS update – that’s the operating system that will succeed the now-discontinued MIUI , although some refrain from calling HyperOS a ‘new operating system’ as it is very similar to MIUI.Last time, Xiaomi talked about a mere eight devices that would get HyperOS globally; now, they’re announcing the second batch that consists of 80 devices, bringing the total number of HyperOS-eligible phones and tablets, rounding to a total of 88 pieces of electronics.This latest batch consists of both Xiaomi and Redmi devices, including popular models like the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, Redmi K50 Gaming, and Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro (via Gizmochina ). The rollout will most probably take place in the months between January and June 2024, and specific dates will certainly vary for each device as the update will be rolled out in waves. Here is the complete list of Xiaomi and Redmi devices slated to receive the HyperOS update in the second batch:This upgrade plan will specifically be set for China for now. Xiaomi has, however, announced a global HyperOS rollout plan which will begin in Q1 2024. Those devices are the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, the Xiaomi 13 Pro, the Xiaomi 13, the Xiaomi 13T Pro, the Xiaomi 13T, the Redmi Note 12, the Redmi Note 12S, and the Xiaomi Pad 6 tablet.