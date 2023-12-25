Xiaomi to extend the HyperOS 2024 update to almost 100 devices
Xiaomi is announcing a new list of devices that will get the HyperOS update – that’s the operating system that will succeed the now-discontinued MIUI, although some refrain from calling HyperOS a ‘new operating system’ as it is very similar to MIUI.
Last time, Xiaomi talked about a mere eight devices that would get HyperOS globally; now, they’re announcing the second batch that consists of 80 devices, bringing the total number of HyperOS-eligible phones and tablets, rounding to a total of 88 pieces of electronics.
Redmi:
Tablets:
This upgrade plan will specifically be set for China for now. Xiaomi has, however, announced a global HyperOS rollout plan which will begin in Q1 2024. Those devices are the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, the Xiaomi 13 Pro, the Xiaomi 13, the Xiaomi 13T Pro, the Xiaomi 13T, the Redmi Note 12, the Redmi Note 12S, and the Xiaomi Pad 6 tablet.
This latest batch consists of both Xiaomi and Redmi devices, including popular models like the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, Redmi K50 Gaming, and Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro (via Gizmochina). The rollout will most probably take place in the months between January and June 2024, and specific dates will certainly vary for each device as the update will be rolled out in waves. Here is the complete list of Xiaomi and Redmi devices slated to receive the HyperOS update in the second batch:
Xiaomi:
- Mi Mix Fold
- Xiaomi Mix 4
- Xiaomi 12S Ultra
- Xiaomi 12S Pro
- Xiaomi 12S
- Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimensity
- Xiaomi 12 Pro
- Xiaomi 12
- Xiaomi 12X
- Xiaomi 11 Ultra
- Xiaomi 11 Pro
- Xiaomi 11
- Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
- Xiaomi 10S
- Xiaomi 10 Ultra
- Xiaomi 10 Pro
- Xiaomi 10
- Xiaomi Civi 3
- Xiaomi Сivi 2
- Xiaomi Civi 1S
- Xiaomi Civi
Redmi:
- Redmi K60E
- Redmi K50 Ultra
- Redmi K50 Gaming
- Redmi K50 Pro.
- Redmi K50
- Redmi K40S
- Redmi K40 Gaming
- Redmi K40 Pro+
- Redmi K40 Pro
- Redmi K40
- Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G
- Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G
- Redmi Note 13 5G.
- Redmi Note 13R Pro
- Redmi 13R 5G
- Redmi Note 12 Turbo
- Redmi Note 12T Pro
- Redmi Note 12 Pro speed edition
- Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G
- Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
- Redmi Note 12 5G
- Redmi Note 12R Pro
- Redmi Note 12R 5G
- Note 12R
- Redmi 12 5G
- Redmi Note 11T Pro
- Redmi Note 11 Pro
- Redmi Note 11T Pro+
- Redmi Note 11 Pro+
- Redmi Note 11 5G
- Redmi Note 11R
- Redmi Note 11E Pro
- Redmi Note 11E
- Redmi 12C
Tablets:
- Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4
- Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro SG
- Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro
- Xiaomi Pad 5
- Redmi Pad SE
- Redmi Pad
