Meow, says this Hello Kitty Limited Edition Xiaomi phone





Also Read:

Starting February 9, the smartphone will be available for purchase on the Xiaomi website. The initial price point is set at CNY2,799 ($410), which was the original cost for the basic 12/256 GB model, but it has now been slightly discounted to CNY2,699 ($400). As stated at the beginning, this phone is slated for the Chinese domestic market, so if you really want to rock something like this, you could try and import it the hard way or make a custom skin.Fun fact: the Hello Kitty franchise comes from Japan (which is unsurprising) and dates back almost 50 years. The first appearance of Kitty White (or the kitty with no name) was on footwear merchandise back in 1975. Now the franchise has spread all over the world and apparently also found its way to the smartphone realm. This isn't the first Hello Kitty phone; there were many models (mainly in Japan) featuring the cute character, whose name, by the way, comes from Alice in Wonderland.