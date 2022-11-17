The ROG Phone 6 Diablo Edition is diabolically awesome
4
Asus has already positioned its ROG Phone series as the handsets for hardcore gamers out there and the company seems to be making a habit of launching awesomely themed special editions of its latest gaming devices.
Case in point — here, we have the Asus ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition. And yes, as you can guess, the handset is themed after Blizzard’s popular Diablo Immortal.
Obviously, the oversized box has the Diablo print on top and the heroes’ icons on the side. But that wasn’t it — once we open the external packaging, we can see that the phone is actually encased in a Soulstone-shaped box (correction - it’s the Worldstone). Now, that’s a nice touch!
The 65 W fast charger and the braided USB-C charging cable are wrapped in a faux leather scroll — map of Sanctuary (the world of humans in Diablo) —, which adds to the overall feel of the package. There’s also a UV flashlight inside (named Fahir's Light Torch) — when you shine it on said map, certain areas light up in red.
Back to the phone — the back has been completely changed to have an aggressive red-on-black Diablo graphic (Asus calls it Hellfire Red finish) and the text was changed to match the special edition.
This color option slays
The glowing logos on the back are actually RGB, meaning you can set them to whatever color you want. They can be strobing, breathing, or cycling through various hues. For obvious reasons, we chose to stick with steady red.
The default theme upon launch is — of course — Diablo. We love the lockscreen, we can’t say we are fans of the homescreen wallpaper. It’s a bit too contrasty and looks cobbled together in a hurry.
All those things said, the ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition isn’t different on the inside. It’s still powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and has the over-the-top 165 Hz AMOLED screen on the front. The ultrasonic shoulder triggers, the amazing stereo speakers, the headphone jack, and the dual USB ports for charging and accessories — it’s all here. And, when we reviewed the 6 Pro, we found its camera to be pretty good, too.
We are definitely missing a Diablo-themed AeroActive Cooler 6. As you probably know, the separately-sold accessory does a fantastic job of keeping the phone cool and adds 4 hardware buttons for enhanced gaming. But it’s only available in white, at least at the moment, which wouldn't really match the dark aesthetic we have going on here.
ROG Phone 6 Diablo price and release date
The Diablo Special Edition will be available on the 18th of November from Asus’ online store and some select partners. The price is currently unknown, but it will launch tomorrow, so we won’t have to wait long.
Things that are NOT allowed: