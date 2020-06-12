7 limited edition smartphones you won’t find in the US

Pyongyang 2425





Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus KFC Edition

Yep, you’ve read that one right. To celebrate its 30th anniversary on the Chinese market, KFC teamed up with Huawei to produce this tasty phone. There are just 5000 units made and probably all of them have fallen into someone’s greasy hands by now, but if you’re a real KFC fan, you’ll dig up the auctions to find one. It’s red and has the good old Colonel on the back. Don’t try to deep-fry it and eat it, though.



We’ll round up our digest with an entry from India, which celebrates fashion and infinite love. After all, when thinking about infinities, love is the best option you can end up with, right?



Infinite Red Vivo V7 Plus Manish Malhotra

This phone is a collaboration between Oppo and Indian designer Manish Malhotra. It’s a fairly decent handset, compared to other models in this list, and it comes in red and gold. “With the launch of V7 Plus Manish Malhotra Limited edition, we are providing an opportunity for consumers to express their love in a more elegant and captivating manner," Kenny Zeng, CMO, Vivo India, said in a statement. We’ve never heard of Manish Malhotra, but we’ll vote for infinite love any day.



If pink K-pop girl bands are too soft for you, there’s always the Pyongyang 2425 phone. It’s as hardcore as it gets because this is North Korea’s answer to the iPhone. Apart from the visual similarities though, there’s nothing familiar with this model. It runs only government-approved apps and probably spies on you more than Google, Facebook, and the NSA together. Maybe there’s a hidden menu for launching nukes, too?Leaving behind the oppression and the will to destroy, we arrive at the end of our journey with something rather delicious. A strange partnership gave birth to an even stranger phone in mainland China. Check this out!