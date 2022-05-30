Wanna know what smartphone the Xiaomi CEO uses? There are four!
We all drool over the latest flagship phones and want to have the Pros and the Ultras of the smartphone world but have you ever wondered what smartphones do tech CEOs use?
Lei Jun - the CEO of Xiaomi - has posted his smartphone of choice on Chinese network Weibo. And there are actually four models.
Now, that might be an elaborate PR stunt but it’s still interesting to see what the exact models are. Unsurprisingly, the four phones are all part of the Xiaomi portfolio - the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Redmi Note 11T Pro, and the Xiaomi Civi.
Sadly, there’s no Xiaomi 12 Ultra tease here, as all the phones in that picture have launched officially (Xiaomi Civi launched way back in September, 2021, actually). It’s also very interesting to find out how you use four phones at the same time but it might be just a translation artifact.
“You can see that I have changed several mobile phones recently on Weibo, and you are concerned that I have changed mobile phones again. In fact, these phones are all on my desk, and I often use them at the same time.” (Translated from Chinese, thanks Google Translate!)
You can check out the reviews (we only missed the Civi), and see what’s what for yourselves. The Redmi Note 11T Pro is one of the fastest charging phones out there (crazy 120W charger in the box), and the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is still the only phone to sport a 1.1-inch OLED screen inside its camera bump.
