 Wanna know what smartphone the Xiaomi CEO uses? There are four! - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Wanna know what smartphone the Xiaomi CEO uses? There are four!

Xiaomi
Wanna know what smartphone the Xiaomi CEO uses? There are four!
We all drool over the latest flagship phones and want to have the Pros and the Ultras of the smartphone world but have you ever wondered what smartphones do tech CEOs use?

Lei Jun - the CEO of Xiaomi - has posted his smartphone of choice on Chinese network Weibo. And there are actually four models.

Now, that might be an elaborate PR stunt but it’s still interesting to see what the exact models are. Unsurprisingly, the four phones are all part of the Xiaomi portfolio - the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Redmi Note 11T Pro, and the Xiaomi Civi.

“You can see that I have changed several mobile phones recently on Weibo, and you are concerned that I have changed mobile phones again. In fact, these phones are all on my desk, and I often use them at the same time.” (Translated from Chinese, thanks Google Translate!)

Sadly, there’s no Xiaomi 12 Ultra tease here, as all the phones in that picture have launched officially (Xiaomi Civi launched way back in September, 2021, actually). It’s also very interesting to find out how you use four phones at the same time but it might be just a translation artifact.

You can check out the reviews (we only missed the Civi), and see what’s what for yourselves. The Redmi Note 11T Pro is one of the fastest charging phones out there (crazy 120W charger in the box), and the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is still the only phone to sport a 1.1-inch OLED screen inside its camera bump.

Also Read:
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Hurry and get an Echo Dot AND an Amazon Smart Plug for next to nothing
Hurry and get an Echo Dot AND an Amazon Smart Plug for next to nothing
Best Buy has Apple's AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro on sale at irresistible prices
Best Buy has Apple's AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro on sale at irresistible prices
Latest Galaxy Z Fold4 specs leak will make Samsung fans frown
Latest Galaxy Z Fold4 specs leak will make Samsung fans frown
Galaxy Watch 4 un-pairing from phones randomly; could be Assistant's fault
Galaxy Watch 4 un-pairing from phones randomly; could be Assistant's fault
Google Pixel 7 will allegedly use Samsung’s OLED panels
Google Pixel 7 will allegedly use Samsung’s OLED panels
Google Pixel tablet, not due until next year, receives USI certification
Google Pixel tablet, not due until next year, receives USI certification

Popular stories

T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: same old 5G winner further extends lead in new tests
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: same old 5G winner further extends lead in new tests
Samsung takes an ax to its Galaxy S22 series pricing and throws in a free Galaxy Watch 4
Samsung takes an ax to its Galaxy S22 series pricing and throws in a free Galaxy Watch 4
Pixel 6 and Tensor after 7 months: Google’s super-smart chip sets the bar low for Pixel 7 to shine
Pixel 6 and Tensor after 7 months: Google’s super-smart chip sets the bar low for Pixel 7 to shine
Pixel 6 series gremlins are at it again
Pixel 6 series gremlins are at it again
Verizon kills off one Pixel 6 Pro variant months ahead of Google's Pixel 7 release
Verizon kills off one Pixel 6 Pro variant months ahead of Google's Pixel 7 release
This is our best look yet at Apple's iPhone 14 Pro in every color (gorgeous purple included)
This is our best look yet at Apple's iPhone 14 Pro in every color (gorgeous purple included)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless