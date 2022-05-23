Xiaomi and Leica's partnership is official; they will launch their first phone in July
The rumors regarding a partnership between Xiaomi and Leica have proven to be accurate. Both companies officially announced their collaboration in a press release, stating that Xiaomi's next flagship phone will indeed feature camera lenses from the German manufacturer.
In a press release, Xiaomi and Leica stated that they "share the same ideas regarding mobile imaging." As they said, "Both companies are eager to continuously explore the optical performance and photographic experience in the mobile imaging era through extreme technological breakthroughs and aesthetic pursuits."
In their press release, Xiaomi and Leica revealed that we can expect the first fruit of their collaboration to be officially launched in July this year. Unfortunately, they didn't share the smartphone's name, but if the rumors are correct, the device in question should be the Xiaomi 12 Ultra.
In terms of cameras, we anticipate a 32MP front-facing shooter and a quad-camera setup on the back with a 50MP IMX800 primary snapper and a periscope zoom lens. Also, since the Leica-branded phones from Huawei can make monochrome images and have color filters in the camera app, we expect the Xiaomi 12 Ultra to have similar features as well.
As for the price, we suspect that it won't be cheap. When the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra was launched, it cost £1,199 / AU$1,799 (around $1,600), and we expect the Xiaomi 12 Ultra to be in this price range as well.
Previously, Leica was in a partnership with Huawei, but perhaps due to all the sanctions against the Chinese OEM, the German camera brand decided that the Huawei P50 will be their last mutual phone. It ended the collaboration and began searching for a new partner.
What to expect for the Xiaomi 12 Ultra
As we previously reported, according to rumors, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will feature a 4,900 mAh battery and will support 120W fast charging. The heart of the new phone will be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which means that it will have flagship performance and could also have up to 12GB of RAM with 256GB of storage space. The Xiaomi 12 Ultra is also expected to have a 120Hz refresh rate display.
