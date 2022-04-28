Xiaomi could be working on a strong Galaxy Z Fold 3 competitor
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold line may need to brace for some heavy competition, as a new foldable from Xiaomi may be well on its way, killer specs in tow.
From recently discovered graphical assets within the latest MIUI China builds, courtesy of XDA Senior Member "kacskrz" (via XDA Developers), we see that Xiaomi could be working on a potential Galaxy Z Fold 3 competitor bearing the code name "zizhan."
From the shared images, we see that "zizhan" could feature an outer shell rear camera setup in a square form rather than the rectangle one present on the Mi Mix Fold. We can also notice that the selfie camera on the outer side could be positioned in the top center of the external display. Just like the Mi Mix Fold, "zizhan" may not feature cameras on the inner sides.
There is no concrete evidence to firmly say that "zizhan" is the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, but it is highly likely. The handset appears to look like Xiaomi's original foldable phone. The only differences are in the positions of the cameras. Also, not long ago, we reported that Xiaomi had filed a patent for a new book-type foldable handset, and "zizhan" may be the phone in the graphs, with a slight facelift.
If "zizhan" is indeed the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, we could be looking at an 8-inch LTPO display on the inside, which we expect to have a 120 Hz refresh rate. If rumors come true, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2's inner display will be bigger than the Galaxy Z Fold 3's 7.6-inch screen.
In terms of horsepower, the rumor has it that the heart of the Mix Fold 2 will be Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. So, expect flagship performance.
Everything suggests that Xiaomi's new foldable phone will be a worthy competitor to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3. Likely, this time, the Beijing company will release its new foldable phone to the other markets as well.
If Xiaomi wants to really compete with the king of the foldable market, it has to offer its new foldable phone at a tempting price tag. Xiaomi's first foldable handset had a starting price of 9999 yuan, which is around $1,540, though this price doesn’t translate exactly when a product goes on sale in the West.
Judging from an animation uploaded by the XDA member, "zizhan" will unfold just like Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Xiaomi's first foldable phone, the Mi Mix Fold, which is available only in the Chinese market.
The code within MIUI further indicates that “zizhan” will have the same screen panel as "umi,” which is the code name of Xiaomi's Mi 10. If this is true, there is a probability that the external display of the handset could be the same one featured in the Mi 10. So, we are looking at a cover display with a 2340 x 1080 (FHD+) resolution with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Mi 10's screen size is 6.7 inches, but because the phone has curved edges, the outer display of the "zizhan" could be a different size.
Could "zizhan" be the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2?
What could be the possible pricing for the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2?
The Galaxy Z Fold 3 had a starting price of $1,799, and rumors say the Z Fold 4 will go cheaper than that, while still supporting the S Pen and all the other goodies. So, the Xiaomi Mix Fold should either have features that hit harder than that, or come at a very lucrative price.
