Xiaomi 17 Pro Max wants to be your next iPhone 17 Pro Max alternative, but can it be?



So let's see how these two heavyweights might stack up. We don't have real-world tests yet, but we've got leaks, rumors, and a little bit of history to go on.

Why 17 and not 16?



The first mystery Xiaomi solved for us: why skip straight from 15 to 17? Easy – it wants to match Apple number-for-number. Marketing move or smart strategy? You decide. Either way, the lineup now mirrors Apple's perfectly: Xiaomi 17 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro Max.



What more is there? A fresh look





Xiaomi 17Pro has a variety of ways to play. pic.twitter.com/mm2pPIFlNh — PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) September 17, 2025



Xiaomi is ditching the circular camera island of the 15 Ultra and the square one of the 15 Pro. In comes a massive edge-to-edge rectangular camera module on the back – oh, and it comes with a second display.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra (first image) and the Xiaomi 15 Pro (second image).





Yep, a legit second screen on the back . You can flip through clock faces, use it as a selfie preview with the rear cameras, check app info, or just show off some fun graphics. Honestly, I wouldn’t be surprised if Xiaomi has a few more tricks planned for launch day.







Now, side-by-side with the iPhone 17 Pro models, the overall vibe feels similar – but this second display is the big differentiator. Nothing Phone (3) has something in that ballpark, but it's more of a dot-matrix notification setup. Xiaomi's approach is closer to a foldable's cover screen – functional and potentially way more useful.

Under the hood



We don't know the full spec sheet of Xiaomi 17 Pro Max yet, but we do know one thing: the Xiaomi 17 series will debut the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. On paper, that should put it in the same ballpark as Apple's A19 Pro inside the iPhone 17 Pro models. Historically, Qualcomm's flagship chips land pretty close to Apple's, so performance should be tight.



Battery life could be a different story. Rumors say the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max will pack a whopping 7,500mAh battery. That's enormous compared to what Apple usually squeezes inside its iPhones (Apple still hasn't gone with silicon-carbon tech). But here's the catch: Apple has a reputation for getting killer battery life out of smaller cells, thanks to iOS optimization.



For reference, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra had a 6,000mAh battery, but in testing, it actually lost to the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Still, with a much bigger pack this year, the 17 Pro Max might finally flip that script.





Battery Life Charging Phone Battery Life

estimate Browsing Video Gaming Xiaomi 15 Ultra 6000 mAh 7h 33min 16h 39min 10h 11min 13h 29min Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 4685 mAh 8h 30min 22h 39min 10h 24min 12h 4min Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge Wired Wireless Wired Wireless Xiaomi 15 Ultra 6000 mAh 1h 3min Untested 58% Untested Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 4685 mAh 1h 42min 1h 58min 57% 42% Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page



Cameras: battle of the lenses







Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro Max brings an upgraded camera system:



48 MP main

48 MP ultra-wide

48 MP telephoto with 8x zoom

18 MP selfie



The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max is expected to answer with:



50 MP main (f/1.67)

50 MP ultra-wide

50 MP telephoto with 5x zoom



Considering the Xiaomi 15 Ultra tied with the Galaxy S25 Ultra for first place in our camera tests, the new setup could easily keep Xiaomi at the top of the charts. But again, we'll need hands-on results to know for sure.





Photo Video Phone Camera

Score Photo

Score Main

(wide) Ultra

Wide Selfie Zoom Xiaomi 15 Ultra 158 165 85 26 26 29 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 158 165 87 23 27 28 Phone Camera

Score Video

Score Main

(wide) Ultra

Wide Selfie Zoom Xiaomi 15 Ultra 158 150 78 21 25 26 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 158 150 75 21 28 26 Find out more details about photo and video scores for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Camera Score page



The “same-same but different” stuff



At the flagship level, a lot of the basics overlap: expect both phones to be tough, with IP68 ratings, bright OLED screens, silky 120Hz refresh rates, and crazy peak brightness.



Where Apple still has an edge is software support and availability. iPhones get updates for what feels like forever, while Xiaomi has recently upped its game to 4 years of OS updates and 6 years of security patches. That's solid – just still not Apple-level (or Google and Samsung, for that matter).



But availability is the bigger issue. Apple? Walk into any tech store, done. Xiaomi? Mostly China, maybe a global rollout at MWC next year, and if you are in the US, importing is often your only option. Not scary, but you’ll need to make sure the phone plays nice with your carrier’s bands.



So yeah, as much as Xiaomi wants to take on Apple, the real fight is only happening in its home market right now. In the US, Apple’s dominance is unshakable – it’s going to take way more than a flashy second screen or monster specs to change that. But in China, where Apple faces its toughest competition, Xiaomi has a real shot at climbing to the top (and the latest stats and forecasts actually back that up).







At the end of the day, this whole move is about Xiaomi stepping into the ring with Apple more directly than ever, aiming to grab a bigger slice of the premium market. It’s clear Xiaomi doesn’t see Samsung as much of a threat in China anymore, so it ditched the whole Ultra rivalry and went straight for the jugular with the Pro Max.



