The Xiaomi 15S Pro could revive a long-forgotten technology besides blazing-fast 90W charging speeds
Xiaomi 15 Pro for reference – the S model will probably look similarly. | Image credit – Xiaomi
The Xiaomi 15S Pro is on the horizon – we recently told you about it, and how it's expected to share a trait with another approaching flagship: the Google Pixel 10.
Now, claims have surfaced that the Xiaomi 15S Pro could arrive with Ultra Wideband (UWB) technology on board, which was last used by Xiaomi for the Mix 4 phone from five years ago.
The Ultra Wideband support is by far the more interesting aspect of the Xiaomi 15S Pro and it could mean that future Xiaomi flagship could also take advantage of it.
In its essence, the Ultra Wideband (UWB) technology is a short-range wireless communication protocol that's finding its way into modern smartphones. Recent Google Pixel phones support it, as iPhone 11 (and later) units do; Samsung Galaxy S and Galaxy Z flagships from recent years also offer it.
Unlike Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, which operate over narrower frequency bands, UWB uses a very wide frequency spectrum with low energy levels, allowing for precise spatial awareness and data transfer with minimal interference.
In smart home ecosystems, UWB can improve the interaction between smartphones and connected devices. For instance, approaching a smart speaker or TV with a UWB-enabled phone can prompt seamless pairing or content handoff. UWB also supports secure access and tracking, which can be applied to locate lost items using compatible trackers more accurately than Bluetooth-based alternatives.
As adoption grows, UWB is expected to support even more innovative use cases, especially in augmented reality (think of Apple's Vision Pro headset) and indoor navigation, thanks to its high precision and low latency.
Besides, the leaks indicate that 90W fast charging speeds should be supported, which is blazing fast and super helpful when on the run.
The iPhone 11 (and later model) supports UWB. | Image credit – PhoneArena
One of the most notable features of UWB is its ability to determine location with centimeter-level accuracy. This makes it particularly useful for applications requiring precision, such as digital car keys, where a smartphone can unlock a vehicle only when the user is nearby. It also enhances features like AirDrop-like file sharing by allowing devices to detect each other's direction and distance, creating a more intuitive and secure transfer experience.
