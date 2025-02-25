GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

This Xiaomi 15 Ultra is so special that there won't be another for 100 years to come, perhaps

By
Xiaomi 15 Ultra in white.
As the fans of exotic, powerful and reliable Android flagships know, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is to arrive in three color options:

  • White
  • Black
  • Black and white

Out of these three options, one is so special that it will probably remain exclusive for tens of years ahead, probably even a whole century.

Xiaomi's ripped flagship for 2025 is days away. Although, at this point, it'd be easier to say "hours" instead of "days", as its domestic unveiling will be held this Thursday, February 27. The global release is set for March 2, so save the date and pay PhoneArena a visit if you want to learn what's worth learning about the Xiaomi 15 Ultra.

Back to the phone's design: the most striking among the three is without a doubt the dual-tone design, which strongly resembles a classic Leica camera. This version merges black and white elements, incorporating a mix of vegan leather and glass on the back.

The design draws clear inspiration from Leica's legendary cameras, a fitting choice since Xiaomi collaborates with Leica for years now. Ever since Leica had to move on from the heavily sanctioned Huawei.



The dual-tone version is apparently planned to be a thing only for some Xiaomi 15 Ultra units, reports from China claim. That's because in 2025, Leica is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Leica I – a landmark camera that debuted a century ago at the Leipzig Spring Fair in 1925.

As the first mass-produced 35mm camera, the Leica I revolutionized photography, making it more accessible and dynamic. The anniversary will be commemorated worldwide under the theme "100 Years of Leica: Witness to a Century", featuring cultural events and special product releases.

That's precisely why Xiaomi is making the dual-tone Xiaomi 15 Ultra in 2025, resembling a Leica camera. Maybe the next such version will be a thing in 2125?

The Leica I owes its existence to entrepreneur Ernst Leitz II, who decided to mass-produce Oskar Barnack's innovative "Ur-Leica." Barnack, a precision mechanic, had developed the compact 35mm prototype as early as 1914, but the project was delayed due to World War I. When it finally launched in 1925, the Leica I transformed photography by enabling spontaneous, real-life captures, paving the way for reportage, documentary, and street photography.
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
