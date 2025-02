Xiaomi 15 Ultra leaks keep coming and this time, it’s all about the colors

Xiaomi 15

So far, it seems there will be three color variants: a dual-tone version, along with solid black and white options. What’s particularly interesting is that each color appears to have a distinct texture. The black model seems to feature a slightly rough, fine-grain surface, while the white version gives off a brushed metal look. Of course, more colors could still be in the works, but for now, these seem to be the main choices.Beyond its design, we already have a pretty good idea of what to expect from theUltra. This upcoming flagship is set to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, delivering top-tier performance. On the camera front, rumors point to a 200 MP periscope telephoto lens, a 50 MP telephoto shooter, and a main sensor featuring Sony’s 1-inch Lytia LYT-900. There’s also talk of a 50 MP ultrawide camera and a 32 MP front-facing shooter for selfies.