Xiaomi 15 Ultra leaks keep coming and this time, it’s all about the colors
Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the Xiaomi 15 Ultra later this month in China, with a global debut expected in early March. While we wait for the official reveal, leaks have already spilled plenty of details about the flagship. Recent renders confirmed the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will bring some exciting changes, and now, new renders showcase more color options.
If these leaks pan out, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra could be an absolute camera beast – possibly even surpassing its predecessor, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, which currently trails just behind the Galaxy S25 Ultra in PhoneArena's Camera Scores. Of course, the real question is whether the Xiaomi 15 Ultra has what it takes to dethrone Samsung’s latest flagship, but we will soon find out.
The Xiaomi 15 Ultra has surfaced again, this time in high-resolution images showcasing two additional color options. While these colors have leaked before, previous images lacked the same level of detail. Now, with clear shots from all angles, we get a much better look at the phone’s overall design.
The upcoming Xiaomi 15 Ultra in black and white. | Image credit – Android Headlines
So far, it seems there will be three color variants: a dual-tone version, along with solid black and white options. What’s particularly interesting is that each color appears to have a distinct texture. The black model seems to feature a slightly rough, fine-grain surface, while the white version gives off a brushed metal look. Of course, more colors could still be in the works, but for now, these seem to be the main choices.
Beyond its design, we already have a pretty good idea of what to expect from the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. This upcoming flagship is set to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, delivering top-tier performance. On the camera front, rumors point to a 200 MP periscope telephoto lens, a 50 MP telephoto shooter, and a main sensor featuring Sony’s 1-inch Lytia LYT-900. There’s also talk of a 50 MP ultrawide camera and a 32 MP front-facing shooter for selfies.
