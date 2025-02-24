Xiaomi 15 Ultra's countdown timer shows two dates: one in February and one in March
If you're into mobile photography, Android flagships, or just mobile technology in general, you're probably counting down the days until the Xiaomi 15 Ultra unveiling.
The wait is almost over now, as Xiaomi's maxed-out (and photography-focused) flagship for 2025 is around the corner. The phone has two premiere dates:
The earlier date (late in February) is reserved for the Xiaomi 15 Ultra's domestic unveiling in China, while the later date (early in March) is for the global unveiling. These dates have been confirmed by Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun and it's notable that he teased the announcements on two very different social media platforms.
The Chinese-exclusive unveiling was teased on Weibo, China's biggest social media platform:
… while the international show was promoted on X:
As you can see, Xiaomi's event will feature more than just mobile technology: the company will present its Xiaomi SU7 electric vehicle.
According to previous reports, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra could be priced at approximately €1,499 ($1,555 directly converted) in France and other parts of Europe. It may come in a single Chrome color variant with 512 GB of storage, while its RAM is expected to be 16 GB. The standard Xiaomi 15, on the other hand, is rumored to launch at €1,099 ($1,140 directly converted) and will likely be available in green, black, and white, mirroring the 512 GB Chinese version.
These prices are surprisingly close to the Xiaomi 14 series despite price increases for the Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro in China. The primary differences between the Chinese and global models will likely be in color options, storage, and RAM configurations. Otherwise, the lineup promises flagship performance with Snapdragon 8 Elite chips.
The Xiaomi 15 will feature a 6.36-inch OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 3,200 nits peak brightness. Its triple-camera system includes a 50 MP main sensor with OIS, a 50 MP ultrawide lens, and a 50 MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and OIS. A 5,400mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless charging ensures long-lasting power.
What's more, the "vanilla" Xiaomi 15 will also make its debut alongside the high-end Xiaomi 15 Ultra.
Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to raise the bar (much) higher with a 200 MP periscope telephoto lens, a 50 MP telephoto sensor and a main sensor using Sony's Lytia LYT-900 1-inch sensor. It will also reportedly include a 50 MP ultrawide lens and a 32 MP front camera.
