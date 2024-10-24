Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Xiaomi 15 Ultra leaked renders reveal unusual camera layout

By
Xiaomi
Xiaomi 15 Ultra
Xiaomi 15 Ultra | Image credit: @SPinfoJP via SmartPrix
Xiaomi is expected to unveil its new flagships this month, but at least one of the phones belonging to the 15 family will not be introduced until next year. Xiaomi 15 Ultra is the model that the Chinese company won’t announce this month, which definitely makes it the more interesting device of the three.

Although we’ve seen renders showing the vanilla Xiaomi 15, the Ultra model was a no show until recently. Thankfully, the folks at SmartPrix got their hands on a couple of renders showing the Xiaomi 15 Ultra’s back side, which basically reveals the phone’s camera layout.

Unlike the vanilla Xiaomi 15, the Ultra model has a rather unusual camera layout derived from its asymmetrical arrangement. There are three cameras in the bottom row and just one in the upper row, alongside the Leica logo.

The dual-LED flash is on top and there’s nothing on the opposite side. Overall, this camera arrangement is definitely not pleasing to the eye, especially for the OCD in each of us.

The bad news is the phone is so close to being announced that Xiaomi will not be able to change anything. Worst case scenario, if you really don’t like what the Ultra model looks like with this weird camera layout, you can always opt to go for the vanilla or Pro versions.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra
Xiaomi 15 Ultra | Image credit: @SPinfoJP via SmartPrix

Speaking of which, Xiaomi 15 Ultra is supposed to be the peak of the line, the most powerful of the three and most likely the most expensive one too. The Ultra model is expected to boast a large 6.7-inch LTPO micro quad-curved display with 2K pixels resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate.

Also, the phone is rumored to pack a huge 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera (Samsung ISOCELL HP9 sensor) and three 50-megapixel cameras on the bottom row: main, ultra-wide, and 2x telephoto.

On the inside, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is said to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, coupled with 8/12/16GB RAM and up to 1TB internal storage (no microSD card slot).

Finally, Xiaomi’s upcoming 15 Ultra flagship will be powered by a 6,000 mAh battery with 90W wired and 80W wireless charging support. The phone is expected to be introduced globally sometime in February 2025.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

