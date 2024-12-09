Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra will reveal itself only after the Galaxy S25 Ultra does so

By
0comments
Xiaomi
Image renders of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra on a white background.
Good things come to those who wait, so I guess the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will be really good, since we'll have to wait more than previously anticipated.

Xiaomi's absolutely maxed-out flagship of a phone is expected to be late. Earlier reports indicated a January 2025 unveiling in China (and then, a couple of weeks later, as the tradition commands, a global release).

However, the latest Xiaomi 15 Ultra rumors that say otherwise, come straight out of Digital Chat Station. That's the account of a pretty renowned mobile tech tipster on the Weibo platform, China's X/Twitter alternative. Digital Chat Station has a pretty solid record, so the information is reliable.

Digital Chat Station claims that the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is not yet ready for a January unveiling, so the premiere has to be postponed.

Instead, Xiaomi fans will have to wait until February for the company's 2025 photography-oriented flagship. That's after the potential January 22, 2025, when it's likely that the unveiling of Samsung's Galaxy S25 line will happen. It will bring along the Galaxy S25 Ultra flagship – the Xiaomi 15 Ultra's direct competitor.

So far, rumors suggest that the Xiaomi 15 Ultra could inherit the 1-inch 50-megapixel Sony LYT-900 sensor for its primary camera from the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. The 15 Ultra's main camera may also include a variable aperture, offering enhanced flexibility for photography.

The ultra-wide camera might house a 50-megapixel ISOCELL sensor, while a 50-megapixel Sony IMX858 telephoto lens is expected to provide 3x optical zoom. Additionally, a fourth camera – a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens using Samsung’s ISOCELL HP9 sensor – could deliver an impressive 5x optical zoom.

Internally, the flagship is rumored to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset (of course!), with configurations offering up to 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of internal storage. Powering the device could be a robust 6,000 mAh battery, supporting 90W wired and 80W wireless charging, ensuring long-lasting performance and rapid recharging capabilities.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is anticipated to make its global debut at MWC 2025 in Barcelona, scheduled for March 3-6, where it could capture significant attention with its cutting-edge features. Personally, I'm pretty hyped about the cameras on that thing: after all, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is an amazing camera with phone capabilities!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

