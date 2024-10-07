See how to save 26% on the Google Pixel 8!
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Xiaomi
Xiaomi 15 Pro smartphones in black, white, and silver displayed together on a pink/purple background.
October is shaping up to be packed with flagship phone launches, and one of the most highly anticipated is the next-gen Xiaomi 15 series. It's expected to debut later this month in China and roll out globally next year. Up until now, we didn't know that much about the series, but a recent leak has given us a first look at the Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and more of its specs.

First look at the Xiaomi 15 Pro reveals its design


A new report from well-known and trusted leaker Yogesh Brar, in collaboration with leaker Kartikey, has revealed renders of the upcoming Xiaomi 15 Pro. According to the images, the Xiaomi 15 Pro will stick to the design of its predecessor, featuring the familiar square-shaped triple rear camera module.


Renders of Xiaomi 15 Pro in white, silver and black.

However, the LED flash array has been moved outside the camera island. Xiaomi might have made this design change to fit a powerful Laser AF module – a technology often used in smartphones and cameras that uses a laser beam to measure the distance between the camera and the subject. This data helps the lens adjust focus for sharper images.

When it comes to optics, leading the pack might be a 50 MP Light Fusion 900 series primary sensor with an f/1.4 aperture. This should be paired with a 50 MP ultra-wide lens and a new 50 MP Sony IMX858 5X telephoto camera. For selfies, a 32 MP front-facing camera is expected. Plus, the phone should maintain the signature Leica camera tuning, just like the Xiaomi 14 series.

Xiaomi's next flagship is expected to drop in three colors:

  • Black
  • White
  • Silver

However, Xiaomi will probably give these colors some fancier names, and there could even be a special Titanium edition, just like with the Xiaomi 14 Pro. The phone itself looks like it's rocking a smooth glass sandwich design with a flat metal frame.

Shifting gears from the design, the Xiaomi 15 Pro is set to be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. If that's indeed the case, it will be the first phone to feature Qualcomm's latest flagship chipset. This high-end SoC is expected to be paired with up to 16GB of RAM and offer up to 1TB of internal storage.

The Xiaomi 15 Pro is likely to boast a huge 6.78-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a sharp 2K resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. To power all this, it's expected to come with a hefty 6000 mAh battery, supporting 90 W wired charging, 80 W wireless charging, and even 10 W reverse wireless charging.

All the flagship phones launching this month have some impressive specs, at least on paper, and it'll be exciting to see how they compare in the real world. I believe the Xiaomi 15 series has a solid chance of standing out from competitors like Honor, vivo, Oppo, and OnePlus. Why?

Well, for starters, it should be the first to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, which is a big win for marketing. Plus, Xiaomi might offer 5 years of Android updates for the 15 series, something most rivals – aside from Samsung and Google – haven't yet matched. However, soon, we'll find out exactly what these companies are bringing to the table.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Loading Comments...

