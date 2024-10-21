Xiaomi 15 full specs list leaked ahead of October 23 announcement
Xiaomi 15 was touted as one of the first flagships to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, a chipset that the US-based company only recently made official.
Another phone that’s rumored to pack the same chipset is OnePlus 13, which is now expected to be introduced on October 31. However, Xiaomi 15 is likely to be announced on October 23, although the reveal will only happen in China for now.
To make things for tech-savvies even more interesting, a new leak from a reliable tipster sheds light on almost every piece of hardware inside the Xiaomi 15. For example, it looks like Xiaomi 15 will feature a 6.36-inch flat AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate.
Another interesting piece of information is the fact that the Xiaomi 15 will be IP68-rated, which makes the phone dust and water resistant (up to 1.5 metres for up to 30 minutes).
Xiaomi 15 will be powered by a 5,500 mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. This seems to be one of the biggest upgrades the new flagship offers since the previous model, Xiaomi 14, packs a smaller 4,610 mAh battery.
However, when it comes to charging speeds, it appears that Xiaomi decided to retain the same numbers from its previous flagship, so there are no improvements here.
Last but not least, Xiaomi 15 will be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 16GB RAM. As mentioned earlier, the phone will ship with HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15.
We suspect Xiaomi will launch more variations of its flagship such as the Xiaomi 15, 15 Pro, and 15 Ultra. This means that some of these might use different chipsets, as well as camera and memory configurations. In any case, all will be revealed in just a few days, so stay tuned for more on this one.
Rumors about Xiaomi 15 suggested that this will be the company’s first smartphone to ship with Android 15 onboard. Earlier today, the phone was spotted on Geekbench (via MySmartPrice) and the listing confirms that Xiaomi 15 will be equipped with Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset and will run Android 15.
Also, the phone will pack a triple camera: 50-megapixel main (OV50H sensor) + 50-megapixel ultra-wide + 50-megapixel telephoto (3.2x zoom). The camera will feature Leica optics, which isn’t unusual considering Xiaomi’s previous flagships have similar camera specs.
Xiaomi 15 benchmark listing | Image credit: MySmartPrice
