Details of the fancy 200MP telephoto camera of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra leak online

By
0comments
Camera Xiaomi
Xiaomi 14 Ultra | Image credit – PhoneArena

The upcoming Xiaomi 15 Ultra is said to be sporting a 200MP telephoto camera and now tipsters on Weibo are giving us more details about it.

A couple of months ago, prominent leaker Ice Universe spilled the beans that the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will come with a 200MP telephoto camera. Now, other tipsters on the Chinese social media website Weibo are giving us more details about this rumored camera.

This fancy camera will reportedly be reserved for the Ultra (the Pro models from the series would have to settle for 50 MP 3x cameras, based on rumors).

The Ultra camera is said to have a 100mm lens, which is roughly equal to around 4.3x magnification, and the aperture of the camera is said to be f/2.6. For reference, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra had a 50 MP 120mm (5x) periscope with an f/2.5 aperture. The higher megapixel count of the rumored camera will make photos taken with it appear with more detail and generally higher quality.


But that's not all! The Ultra is expected to come with two telephoto cameras: the 200MP one and a 50 MP 3x module, the same as the other two phones from the series. All three phones will be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip (it may be called 8 Elite, or something along these lines) with improved power for image processing.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is reportedly going to be launched at a separate event from the other Xiaomi 15 models, just like it happened with the predecessor. For now, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to be unveiled in January, instead of February like its predecessor though.

This phone is shaping up to be quite exciting. I've recently become a fan of zooming in, especially if I want to take photos of birds or other curious animals I see around in parks and in the wild, and I would appreciate a higher-quality picture.

Also, I've come to really like the natural effect a 2x zoom picture gives in comparison to the slimmed down and slightly distorted wide images taken at '1x' magnification (2x is closer to how things appear in real life than the 1x, which is usually a wide lens). This means great news for Xiaomi 15 Ultra fans and... it's starting to look quite tempting to me as well.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Recommended Stories

