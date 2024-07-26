Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Geekbench reveals Xiaomi 14T Pro's Dimensity 9300+ chip

Geekbench reveals Xiaomi 14T Pro's Dimensity 9300+ chip
Xiaomi 13T Pro | Image credit – Xiaomi

Xiaomi is gearing up to unveil the Xiaomi 14T series in the coming months, and details are starting to trickle in. The global version of the Xiaomi 14T Pro just made an appearance on the Geekbench database, giving us a sneak peek at what is coming.

Xiaomi 14T Pro made a Geekbench appearance with the Dimensity 9300+ under the hood


The Xiaomi 14T Pro has just popped up on Geekbench, showing off MediaTek's Dimensity 9300+ chip. This backs up earlier whispers about the new Pro model and keeps with the trend seen in past models – the 13T Pro, for example, sported the Dimensity 9200+.

The upcoming Xiaomi phone spotted online is packing 12GB of RAM and running on Android 14. Last year’s model, the Xiaomi 13T Pro, offers up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage, and we can expect similar options this time around, too.

Xiaomi 14T Pro surfaces on Geekbench. | Image credit – MySmartPrice
Xiaomi 14T Pro surfaces on Geekbench. | Image credit – MySmartPrice
 

Other details about the smartphone are still under wraps, as the database doesn’t spill much else. But with the launch expected soon, more leaks might pop up.

The Xiaomi 14T Pro could draw inspiration from the newly released Redmi K70 Ultra, which also sports the Dimensity 9300+. However, don't be surprised if there are some tweaks in the camera department. Expect the 14T Pro to sport Leica branding, possibly different sensors, and maybe even a telephoto lens.

Last year's Pro model wowed with its lightning-fast 120W charging, zipping from 0 to 100% in just 19 minutes. Rumor has it the 14T Pro will also add wireless charging to the mix. Plus, expect it to feature an OLED display with sleek, thin bezels all around for a modern look.

Xiaomi launched its Xiaomi 13T series in September last year, so we are likely looking at a similar timeline for the new 14T series. From what we have seen so far, I think it looks like a solid upgrade is on the way. Of course, we will need to hang tight a bit longer to see the full details, so keep your eyes peeled for more news!
