Geekbench reveals Xiaomi 14T Pro’s Dimensity 9300+ chip

Xiaomi 13T Pro | Image credit – Xiaomi

Other details about the smartphone are still under wraps, as the database doesn’t spill much else. But with the launch expected soon, more leaks might pop up.The Xiaomi 14T Pro could draw inspiration from the newly released Redmi K70 Ultra, which also sports the Dimensity 9300+. However, don't be surprised if there are some tweaks in the camera department. Expect the 14T Pro to sport Leica branding, possibly different sensors, and maybe even a telephoto lens Last year's Pro model wowed with its lightning-fast 120W charging, zipping from 0 to 100% in just 19 minutes. Rumor has it the 14T Pro will also add wireless charging to the mix. Plus, expect it to feature an OLED display with sleek, thin bezels all around for a modern look.Xiaomi launched its Xiaomi 13T series in September last year , so we are likely looking at a similar timeline for the new 14T series. From what we have seen so far, I think it looks like a solid upgrade is on the way. Of course, we will need to hang tight a bit longer to see the full details, so keep your eyes peeled for more news!