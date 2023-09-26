Xiaomi launched its 13T series: 13T and 13T Pro are now available
Xiaomi has just unveiled its latest Xiaomi 13T series during its Berlin event. This series comprises two smartphones, the Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro, which have been co-engineered in partnership with Leica, promising exceptional camera capabilities, even described by the company as "masterpiece" quality.
Additionally, Xiaomi introduces Leica's custom photographic styles, enabling users to create their own unique photographic style. For video enthusiasts, the Xiaomi 13T Pro introduces 10-bit LOG capabilities, offering enhanced post-production color editing options.
In terms of design, the Xiaomi 13T series features a leather-like finish (only the blue variant) and curved edges, with a focus on eco-friendly materials in its construction. Color options include Black, Meadow Green, and Alpine Blue. Both the Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro carry an IP68 rating, which means they are dustproof and can withstand immersion in water up to a certain depth.
The phones feature a 6.7-inch CrystalRes display with thin bezels, offering up to 2600 peak brightness for optimal outdoor visibility. The devices support a 144Hz refresh rate, ideal for smooth web browsing, gaming, and video playback.
For charging, the Xiaomi 13T supports 67W fast charging, while the Pro version boasts rapid 120W charging, allowing the Pro's battery to go from 0 to 100% in just 19 minutes.
The 13T series comes with Android 13 out of the box and Xiaomi commits to providing 4 years of Android updates, 5 years of security updates, 1 free screen repair within 6 months after purchase, and 1 out-of-warranty repair within the first year post-purchase.
Pricing for the Xiaomi 13T starts at €649 for the 8GB/256GB configuration, while the 13T Pro starts at €799 for the 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, though prices may vary by market and country.
Both the 13T and 13T Pro boast a camera setup that includes a 50MP wide-angle lens with OIS from Leica, a 50MP Leica 2x Telephoto Lens, a Leica 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 20MP front-facing selfie camera. Xiaomi's 13T series offers two distinct photographic styles: the Leica Authentic Look for a natural appearance and the Leica Vybrant Look, which adds vibrant colors.
Image Credit–Xiaomi
Image Credit–Xiaomi
Performance-wise, the Xiaomi 13T is powered by the MediaTek 8200-Ultra chipset, while the Xiaomi 13T Pro features the Dimensity 9200+ chipset, which might be considered an upgrade from the Xiaomi 12T Pro's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The 13T series offers up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage for the Pro model. Both phones come with 5000 mAh batteries, and the company promises up to 13.5 hours of screen-on time.
Image Credit–Xiaomi
