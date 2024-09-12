Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
Xiaomi 14T and 14T Pro showcased in hands-on video ahead of announcement

Xiaomi 14T and 14T Pro don’t have a release date yet. In fact, the Chinese handset maker didn’t even schedule an announcement date for these phones, yet many influencers have already given them the hands-on treatment.

The folks at XiaomiTime report that a TikTok user recently posted a hands-on review video of the Xiaomi 14T and 14T Pro, but the video was removed for obvious reasons. Luckily, some fans were quick enough to download the footage and share it with XiaomiTime.

Of course, publishing the video again was out of the question since Xiaomi hasn’t yet announced the 14T and 14T Pro, so here are some images that show the back side the of phones.

Information about the phones’ specs leaked not long ago, so here is a quick rundown of what to expect from Xiaomi’s 14T and 14T Pro in terms of hardware. Although they look almost identical (the darker one is flatter) when it comes to design, they pack different hardware inside.

For example, the regular Xiaomi 14T is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8300U processor, while the 14T Pro model packs a more powerful Dimensity 9300+ chipset.



As far as the display goes, both phones share the same specifications: 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with 1.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. Another difference between the two Xiaomi phones concerns the camera configuration.

While both phones feature triple camera setups, the 14T’s 50-megapixel main camera has a Sony IMX906 sensor, while 14T Pro’s 50-megapixel main camera embeds an LF900 sensor. Both phones feature a second 50-megapixel 2.6x telephoto camera and a third 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

Xiaomi 14T and 14T Pro have 32-megapixel selfie snappers and large 5,000 mAh batteries. They are both IP68-certified for dust and water resistance. We expect Xiaomi to announce the 14T and 14T Pro very soon considering that test units are already in the hands of reviewers and influencers.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

