Xiaomi 14T and 14T Pro showcased in hands-on video ahead of announcement
Xiaomi 14T and 14T Pro don’t have a release date yet. In fact, the Chinese handset maker didn’t even schedule an announcement date for these phones, yet many influencers have already given them the hands-on treatment.
The folks at XiaomiTime report that a TikTok user recently posted a hands-on review video of the Xiaomi 14T and 14T Pro, but the video was removed for obvious reasons. Luckily, some fans were quick enough to download the footage and share it with XiaomiTime.
Information about the phones’ specs leaked not long ago, so here is a quick rundown of what to expect from Xiaomi’s 14T and 14T Pro in terms of hardware. Although they look almost identical (the darker one is flatter) when it comes to design, they pack different hardware inside.
As far as the display goes, both phones share the same specifications: 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with 1.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. Another difference between the two Xiaomi phones concerns the camera configuration.
While both phones feature triple camera setups, the 14T’s 50-megapixel main camera has a Sony IMX906 sensor, while 14T Pro’s 50-megapixel main camera embeds an LF900 sensor. Both phones feature a second 50-megapixel 2.6x telephoto camera and a third 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens.
Xiaomi 14T and 14T Pro have 32-megapixel selfie snappers and large 5,000 mAh batteries. They are both IP68-certified for dust and water resistance. We expect Xiaomi to announce the 14T and 14T Pro very soon considering that test units are already in the hands of reviewers and influencers.
