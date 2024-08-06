A new Xiaomi phone reveals itself, but acts mysterious
If you're searching for the absolute best bang for your buck (and you don't mind ditching brands like Samsung, Apple, and Google), you're a potential Xiaomi buyer.
Hold your horses (and wallets), though: for there is another Xiaomi smartphone coming down the road that might interest you.
It's called the Xiaomi 14T – it's the toned-down version of the Xiaomi 14T Pro, which we reported on recently.
As far as results go, it achieved 4389 in a single-core test and 15043 in a multi-core test on the database. It also revealed that the upcoming Xiaomi 14T will run Xiaomi's Android 14-based skin.
Last year, the Xiaomi 13T series (pictured above) launched in the second half of September. Both the 13T and 13T Pro packed a camera setup with a 50MP wide-angle lens with OIS from Leica, a 50MP Leica 2x Telephoto Lens, a Leica 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 20MP front-facing selfie camera. Xiaomi's 13T series offers two distinct photographic styles: the Leica Authentic Look for a natural appearance and the Leica Vibrant Look.
Personally, I'm a huge fan of the Authentic Look – I've used it on the Xiaomi 13 Ultra on a trip to Singapore, and it delivered some outstanding colors.
That's why I'm sure the Xiaomi 14T series will also be heavy on the photography side! If they are reasonably priced, they should be a nice option for those who want a part of that Xiaomi/Leica collaboration, but don't want to spend a fortune on the, say, Xiaomi 14 Ultra. The "T" series are usually balanced in terms of pricing, so we don't expect any sticker shockers in 2024.
The Xiaomi 14T has now been spotted by a member of the MySmartPrice team on the Geekbench database. The spotted Xiaomi 14T model that was used for the benchmark testing is apparently packing a Dimensity 8300 Ultra chipset and 12GB of RAM. The device appeared with the 2406APNFAG model number.
So far, there are no other details available for the Xiaomi 14T, but I'm pretty sure these will pop up in the coming weeks.
