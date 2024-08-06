Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

A new Xiaomi phone reveals itself, but acts mysterious

By
0comments
A new Xiaomi phone reveals itself, but acts mysterious
If you're searching for the absolute best bang for your buck (and you don't mind ditching brands like Samsung, Apple, and Google), you're a potential Xiaomi buyer.

Hold your horses (and wallets), though: for there is another Xiaomi smartphone coming down the road that might interest you.

It's called the Xiaomi 14T – it's the toned-down version of the Xiaomi 14T Pro, which we reported on recently.

The Xiaomi 14T has now been spotted by a member of the MySmartPrice team on the Geekbench database. The spotted Xiaomi 14T model that was used for the benchmark testing is apparently packing a Dimensity 8300 Ultra chipset and 12GB of RAM. The device appeared with the 2406APNFAG model number.

As far as results go, it achieved 4389 in a single-core test and 15043 in a multi-core test on the database. It also revealed that the upcoming Xiaomi 14T will run Xiaomi's Android 14-based skin.

So far, there are no other details available for the Xiaomi 14T, but I'm pretty sure these will pop up in the coming weeks.

Last year, the Xiaomi 13T series (pictured above) launched in the second half of September. Both the 13T and 13T Pro packed a camera setup with a 50MP wide-angle lens with OIS from Leica, a 50MP Leica 2x Telephoto Lens, a Leica 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 20MP front-facing selfie camera. Xiaomi's 13T series offers two distinct photographic styles: the Leica Authentic Look for a natural appearance and the Leica Vibrant Look.

Personally, I'm a huge fan of the Authentic Look – I've used it on the Xiaomi 13 Ultra on a trip to Singapore, and it delivered some outstanding colors.

That's why I'm sure the Xiaomi 14T series will also be heavy on the photography side! If they are reasonably priced, they should be a nice option for those who want a part of that Xiaomi/Leica collaboration, but don't want to spend a fortune on the, say, Xiaomi 14 Ultra. The "T" series are usually balanced in terms of pricing, so we don't expect any sticker shockers in 2024.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users will want to delete one app from their phones after latest update
T-Mobile users will want to delete one app from their phones after latest update
Lawyers representing T-Mobile users dealt a huge blow by court
Lawyers representing T-Mobile users dealt a huge blow by court
iPhone 16: The 10 best features we're excited about
iPhone 16: The 10 best features we're excited about
Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever
Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever
Amazon reduces the price of the fancy Galaxy Watch 6 Classic to a new all-time low
Amazon reduces the price of the fancy Galaxy Watch 6 Classic to a new all-time low
T-Mobile rep feels the wrath of colleagues and corporate by not pushing customers away
T-Mobile rep feels the wrath of colleagues and corporate by not pushing customers away

Latest News

Report: Apple Watch SE 3 could be marketed as a phone replacement for kids
Report: Apple Watch SE 3 could be marketed as a phone replacement for kids
Amazon's deal on racehorse Galaxy S24 Ultra puts Prime Day to shame
Amazon's deal on racehorse Galaxy S24 Ultra puts Prime Day to shame
Apple Intelligence will arrive in October; will Apple delay the iPhone 16 series?
Apple Intelligence will arrive in October; will Apple delay the iPhone 16 series?
Should you wait for the iPhone 16?
Should you wait for the iPhone 16?
Mind-blowing AI in Galaxy phones makes fake photos look dangerously real - but why?
Mind-blowing AI in Galaxy phones makes fake photos look dangerously real - but why?
T-Mobile tops satisfaction survey for 14th straight year, proving it goes the extra distance
T-Mobile tops satisfaction survey for 14th straight year, proving it goes the extra distance
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless