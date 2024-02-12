Is that a real-life photo of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra?
It seems that with the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, it’s straight to real-life photos, skipping the image renders stage. It’s only natural – the upcoming maxed-out flagship is expected to make a global debut at the MWC (Mobile World Congress) in Barcelona at the end of February.
Alongside the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, at MWC is expected to debut the vanilla Xiaomi 14 flagship. The third of the pack – the Xiaomi 14 Pro, may be limited to China, but we’ll have to wait and see.
The alleged real-life photo is spotted by Gizmochina and the article cites the biggest authority on Weibo when it comes to Chinese smartphones – Digital Chat Station.
The tipster has shared a photo of four flagships next to each other - the Oppo Find X7 Ultra, the Vivo X100 Pro, the Honor Magic 6 Pro and the fourth one: a blurry mess that’s distinct enough to be recognized as the Xiaomi 14 Ultra.
What else is known about the Xiaomi 14 Ultra?
The latest rumor about the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is that there will be a titanium version that’s to rival the titanium-incorporating Galaxy S24 Ultra and the iPhone 15 Pro duo.
Apart from that, recently there was a specifications leak that disclosed plenty of fascinating stuff. Thanks to another tech tipster (this time on X/Twitter), Xiaomi fans now expect the Xiaomi 14 Ultra to bring a 6.73-inch QHD+ AMOLED LTPO display with 120Hz refresh rate and a large 5,300 mAh battery with 90W wired charging support.
Under the hood, the state-of-the-art Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset is expected to be found and the cameras should be something pretty special: the quad-camera setup will most likely consist of a 50-megapixel 1-inch sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide, a 50-megapixel 3.2x telephoto, and another 50-megapixel 5x telephoto camera.
The main sensor could be none other than the Sony LYT-900, the spiritual successor to the insanely popular and beloved IMX989 sensor from Sony. LYT is short for LYTIA, and that’s the new product brand of image sensors for mobile devices developed by SSS (Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation).
