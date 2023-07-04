Xiaomi 14 will be among the first phones to pack Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip
Xiaomi 14 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset have one thing in common: neither has been officially announced yet. Despite that, we already know that the upcoming Xiaomi 14 series will be unveiled in November, while Qualcomm’s new chipset should be officially introduced on October 24.
Although we’re still many months away from Xiaomi 14 series’ big reveal, it looks like the first pieces of information about the two phones that are part of the series, Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro, have already popped up online.
Also, the Xiaomi 14 is said to pack a massive 4,860 mAh battery with 90W fast wired and 50W wireless charging, while the Xiaomi 14 Pro will be powered by a slightly larger 5,000 mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging.
Still, we’re more than four months away from the Xiaomi 14 announcement, which means there’s plenty of time to learn more about the Chinese company’s upcoming flagships. Just the fact that they will be among the first to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset should make them quite appealing among tech-savvy customers, so let’s hope they won’t remain exclusively available in China for too long.
The new information comes via the Weibo account belonging to well-known tipster Digital Chat Station (via GSMArena) and involves details about the Xiaomi 14 series battery and processor. According to the tipster, Xiaomi’s upcoming flagships will both be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which includes a Cortex-X4 core, five Cortex-A720 cores, and two Cortex-A520 cores.
Although this isn’t much, it’s enough to give us an idea of what Xiaomi plans for the latter part of the year. A powerful camera, a lot of memory and a stunning display are likely to be packed inside each of the two Xiaomi 14 series phones, but so far details about these haven’t been leaked.
