Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Xiaomi 14 Civi to be launched outside of China in June

By
0comments
Xiaomi 14 Civi to be launched outside of China in June
Xiaomi has launched some remarkable phones from the beginning of the year, especially when it comes to camera capabilities. Arguably the best camera phone on the market, Xiaomi 14 Ultra beats Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra and Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max, at least in our tests.

That said, Xiaomi launched another interesting phone back in March, the Civi 4 Pro. Unfortunately, the device is exclusively available in China and won’t be coming to other regions until next month.

The handset maker has just confirmed plans to launch the Civi 4 Pro in India on June 12. However, the Indian version of the Civi 4 Pro will be released as Xiaomi 14 Civi, so that’s how we’re going to refer to it.

Just like the Chinese model, Xiaomi 14 Civi comes more than decent specs, which include a very new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and 6.55-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ and 120Hz refresh rate.

Xiaomi 14 Civi to be launched outside of China in June


One of the best perks those who own a Xiaomi 14 Civi benefit from is the ability to take state-of-the-art pictures. The phone packs a Leica-branded camera setup, which consists of a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto snapper with 2x digital zoom, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

Also, the upcoming Xiaomi 14 Civi features dual 32-megapixel front-facing cameras. All these are powered by a 4,700 mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

We’re still waiting for details about pricing, but Xiaomi India has already debuted a Xiaomi 14 Civi official website where fans can register to be notified when it hits shelves.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
T-Mobile rep says he convinces some consumers not to buy phones from him
T-Mobile rep says he convinces some consumers not to buy phones from him
T-Mobile customers no longer feel that they are put first by company; many plan their exit
T-Mobile customers no longer feel that they are put first by company; many plan their exit
T-Mobile subscriber warns other new customers to look out for this unauthorized recurring charge
T-Mobile subscriber warns other new customers to look out for this unauthorized recurring charge
CEO Mike Sievert sells $6.5 million worth of T-Mobile stock ahead of mystery news release
CEO Mike Sievert sells $6.5 million worth of T-Mobile stock ahead of mystery news release
Little-known carrier (in the US) is asking the FCC to take urgent action against T-Mobile
Little-known carrier (in the US) is asking the FCC to take urgent action against T-Mobile

Latest News

iPhone 16 release rumor indicates Apple is plotting a lethal attack on Samsung
iPhone 16 release rumor indicates Apple is plotting a lethal attack on Samsung
Some Android users are receiving distorted GIFs from iPhone owners
Some Android users are receiving distorted GIFs from iPhone owners
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move
Apple and its suppliers plan on shipping over 9 million OLED iPad Pro units in 2024
Apple and its suppliers plan on shipping over 9 million OLED iPad Pro units in 2024
Amazon is selling the affordable Lenovo Tab M11 with a pen and folio case at an unbeatable price
Amazon is selling the affordable Lenovo Tab M11 with a pen and folio case at an unbeatable price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless