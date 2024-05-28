Xiaomi 14 Civi to be launched outside of China in June
Xiaomi has launched some remarkable phones from the beginning of the year, especially when it comes to camera capabilities. Arguably the best camera phone on the market, Xiaomi 14 Ultra beats Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra and Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max, at least in our tests.
That said, Xiaomi launched another interesting phone back in March, the Civi 4 Pro. Unfortunately, the device is exclusively available in China and won’t be coming to other regions until next month.
Just like the Chinese model, Xiaomi 14 Civi comes more than decent specs, which include a very new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and 6.55-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ and 120Hz refresh rate.
One of the best perks those who own a Xiaomi 14 Civi benefit from is the ability to take state-of-the-art pictures. The phone packs a Leica-branded camera setup, which consists of a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto snapper with 2x digital zoom, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens.
We’re still waiting for details about pricing, but Xiaomi India has already debuted a Xiaomi 14 Civi official website where fans can register to be notified when it hits shelves.
The handset maker has just confirmed plans to launch the Civi 4 Pro in India on June 12. However, the Indian version of the Civi 4 Pro will be released as Xiaomi 14 Civi, so that’s how we’re going to refer to it.
Also, the upcoming Xiaomi 14 Civi features dual 32-megapixel front-facing cameras. All these are powered by a 4,700 mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.
