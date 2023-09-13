The awesome Xiaomi 12 Lite mid-ranger is currently £140 off its price on Amazon UK

Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G 128GB, Black: Now £140 OFF on Amazon UK! Get the Black-colored Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G 128GB from Amazon UK and save £140 in the process. The phone is a real bargain at this price. £140 off (33%) Buy at Amazon Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G 128GB, Pink: Now £160 OFF on Amazon UK! Get the Pink-colored Xiaomi 12 Lite instead and save £160. The phone is a real bargain at this price. £160 off (38%) Buy at Amazon

Powered by a solid mid-range Snapdragon 778G chipset, the Xiaomi 12 Lite delivers decent performance and should be able to deal with day-to-day stuff like browsing the web and streaming videos without issues. In addition to that, it comes with a big 108 MP camera on deck, which takes beautiful photos. As for the videos, they are OK, but unfortunately, they are not as good as the pictures. So keep that in mind.As for the battery life, the Xiaomi 12 Lite is equipped with a 4300 mAh battery, ensuring you can go about your day without having to top up. However, in case you need to make a pit stop to charge, the phone supports crazy fast 67W wired charging, which can charge the battery to 50% in just 13 minutes. Also, a 67W charger is included in the box.With its pretty decent performance, the ability to take gorgeous photos, and crazy fast charging on board, the Xiaomi 12 Lite is a really impressive mid-ranger. And right now, this impressive smartphone can be yours with an amazing discount. However, we suggest you act fast, since you never know how long this sweet Amazon UK deal will stay available.