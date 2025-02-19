Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile want to give you a free iPhone 16e with this deal

Awesome news for Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile customers as both have revealed today that they will be offering deals on the new iPhone 16e, highlighting its improved battery, A18 chip, Apple Intelligence, and 48MP camera. Pre-orders will begin on February 21st, with availability starting February 28th.

This news comes as competition in the mobile carrier space intensifies, with companies battling for customers through attractive device deals and network enhancements. Not to get left behind, these are the deal highlights on Xfinity Mobile:

  • New Unlimited Plus customers a free iPhone 16e with an eligible trade-in. There are no specifics available right now on which devices will be considered eligible, so we'll have to wait until pre-order day to find out.
  • Existing and new customers on Unlimited or by-the-gig plans can get up to $300 off with a qualifying trade-in.

Comcast Business Mobile has a similar deal: new Unlimited Premium customers get the iPhone 16e free with trade-in, while new and existing customers on Unlimited Intro or by-the-gig plans can also receive up to $300 off. These promotions make the new iPhone more accessible to a broader customer base.

Both Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile emphasized the advantage of their WiFi PowerBoost feature, which they claim enhances mobile speeds, backed by a recent Ookla report that suggests a 150% speed increase since its launch. With a large portion of Xfinity Mobile traffic running over WiFi, the company is focusing on network convergence to provide a better mobile experience. This focus on WiFi integration is a strategy to differentiate themselves in a competitive market.

As a reminder of what's at stake, the iPhone 16e does boast several key upgrades. The A18 chip promises faster performance, which translates to smoother app usage and better graphics for gaming. Support for Apple Intelligence, will give iPhone 16e users access to Apple's latest features such as predictive text, photo organization, Genmoji, among others. The 48MP camera system is a significant upgrade, offering improved image resolution and detail, especially in low-light conditions. These improvements are designed to attract consumers looking for a premium smartphone experience at a lower price.

The aforementioned deals will become front and center on Xfinity Mobile's homepage, as well as Comcast Business Mobile's, once pre-orders open this Friday. This might be a chance to score the newest iPhone for a lower price if you have an older device lying around.
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

